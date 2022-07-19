Altar Call: All The Celebrity Couples Married In 2022

Imani Nuñez

After two years where COVID postponed and completely transformed weddings, 2022 has been a return to opulent festivities — for everyday people and especially for celebrities.

Plenty of star nuptials have taken place, from all-red vow renewals to destination weddings in Anguilla and dreamy ceremonies in Italy.

The latest familiar face to say “I do” is political strategist and MSNBC host Symone Sanders. She wed Shawn Townsend, the former director of the mayor’s office of nightlife and culture in Washington D.C. on July 15.

The former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris met her soulmate in 2019 and their relationship culminated in a surprise ceremony at the Larz Anderson House in Dupont Circle. The celebration was touted as “A Toast to Townsend.” Cute right?

The couple join a growing list of big names who have made time for love and marriage this year, enjoying celebrations that were impossible to make happen not too long ago. Check out who has already said “I do” as we continue to add to this listicle of celebrity weddings that have occurred in 2022.