Altar Call: All The Celebrity Couples Married In 2022

Plenty of star nuptials have taken place, from all-red vow renewals to destination weddings in Anguilla and dreamy ceremonies in Italy.
The latest familiar face to say “I do” is political strategist and MSNBC host Symone Sanders. She wed Shawn Townsend, the former director of the mayor’s office of nightlife and culture in Washington D.C. on July 15.
The former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris met her soulmate in 2019 and their relationship culminated in a surprise ceremony at the Larz Anderson House in Dupont Circle. The celebration was touted as “A Toast to Townsend.” Cute right?
The couple join a growing list of big names who have made time for love and marriage this year, enjoying celebrations that were impossible to make happen not too long ago. Check out who has already said “I do” as we continue to add to this listicle of celebrity weddings that have occurred in 2022.
01
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar
The star, who recently celebrated the success of his film ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ celebrated again at his wedding to longtime partner Nina Senicar. They married in Tuscany, Italy in July in front of family and friends. The pair, who met in 2015 and share a daughter, were decked out in Dolce & Gabbana.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
02
Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson
O’Neal tied the knot a second time, doing so in grand fashion in Anguilla in May as she wed her love, Pastor Keion Henderson.
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
03
Aisha Hinds and Silky Valente
The actress and her longtime love wed in May in a destination wedding, saying “I do” in St. George’s, Grenada.
Instagram/@silkyvalente
04
Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James
The actress and actor Nicholas James, who met on the set OWN’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots,’ wed in May in Cabo San Lucas.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
05
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith
The couple, who were almost on the verge of ending their marriage, celebrated their successful reconciliation with a beautiful red-themed vow renewal ceremony and celebration in Las Vegas in April.
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
06
Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis
The actress and singer married her beau Xavier “Two” Lewis in a star-studded ceremony in Atlanta.
Dominik Bindl/WireImage
07
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart
The lovebirds wed on a pretty epic date in February in Fairburn, Georgia: 2/22/2022.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
08
Jozy Altidore and Sloane Stephens
The star athletes were the first celebrity couple to marry in 2022. They tied the knot on January 1 in Miami Beach.