Da Brat, Jessica Dupart Open Up About ‘Complications’ Encountered As They Try To Have A Child

Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot with an epic 2/22/22 wedding earlier this year. Now, the two are hoping to embark on a journey to motherhood together, but there have been some struggles in the process.

The couple visited the Tamron Hall Show recently to discuss their IVF journey and opened up about the complications that they’ve faced while trying to conceive their first child.

“We haven’t spoken about it much on social [media] because we have had some ups and some downs on our journey — some complications, but we are still in the process,” Dupart shared.

Their emotional exchange continued with Dupart, who has had three children, discussing her desire for Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, to experience parenthood. “She’s never experienced it and she is a very caring person,” the Kaleidoscope founder shared tearfully. “She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will.”

The two went on to reveal how complications during their fertility process led to hospitalizations. However, they said they wouldn’t allow such setbacks to keep them from their ultimate goal of becoming mothers.

“I was hospitalized with blood clots,” Dupart shared. “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together.”

Da Brat chimed in to lighten the moment by speaking on the number of doctor’s visits she’s had to attend throughout their journey. “I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life,” she said. Goodness. How many pap smears a woman got to get?”

When Hall asked whether the couple was still in the process of trying to conceive a child, Dupart shared a note of optimism. “Well, I’m not gonna say we’re still trying. We are on our way.”