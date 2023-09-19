Considering A Fall Wedding? Check Out These Cozy Autumn And Wellness Destinations

Camp Lucy

Fall foliage, pumpkin spice lattes, and wedding vows. The coziest time of the year is officially here, exciting expecting brides and grooms alike. Many couples are gearing up to share their romantic nuptials in front of a flurry of supportive, loving, and present tribe of family and friends. Still, they are stumped with finding a perfect wedding location that highlights the transitional beauty of the season.

In addition to the fall wedding season descending upon us, couples find that wedding planning is stressful, resulting in burnout and the inability to enjoy their special moments fully. We’re seeing a new trend emerge: newlyweds choosing wedding locations that dress them up in love while recharging their mind, body, and spirit, as intentional wellness is top of mind for younger couples like Gen Z and millennials. We gathered several wedding locations, highlighting the beautiful essence of fall while tapping into self-care; see them below.

Camp Lucy | Dripping Springs, Texas

Located in the wedding capital of Texas, Dripping Springs, Camp Lucy is a 282-acre property featuring several breathtaking venues and 41 charming overnight accommodations. An idyllic resort adorned with both antique touches and modern-luxury flair, Camp Lucy provides a Texas-chic wedding experience with scenic views of the Hill Country as its backdrop.

For a bonus, couples who select Camp Lucy as their venue automatically receive a complimentary engagement photoshoot upon booking. During the big weekend, families can rest assured that their guests will be well-entertained through an abundance of onsite activities such as archery, fishing, and wine tastings at the resort’s vineyard. Hosting around 200 ceremonies a year, Camp Lucy is a premier wedding destination staffed by a friendly onsite team and expert event planners from Whim Hospitality.

See five unique wedding venues on the property:

Sacred Oaks: A terraced outdoor ceremony site canopied by a grove of illuminated oak trees alongside a timber-framed Great Hall with a spacious porch and a lush back lawn enveloped by heritage oak trees and twinkling lights; fit for a fall wedding as hundreds of monarch butterflies flock to the venue during their annual migration.

Ian’s Chapel: Features a restored 19th-century French colonial chapel and antique bell from Vietnam, an open-air pavilion, a stone arch overlooking Onion Creek, and an enclosed Events Hall created from a repurposed 1800s Amish barn.

The Vineyard: Nestled within the property, the working vineyard includes an 88-foot Savannah Sperry Tent, a bistro-lit aisle, and a tree-covered ceremony site.

Whit’s Inn: A luxe-rustic repurposed barn overlooking Onion Creek and the property’s rolling hills; great for intimate weddings.

Mr. Kiem’s: A cozy hospitality suite meant for reception dinners or cocktail hours in the onsite restaurant, Tillie’s.

The Driskill | Austin, Texas

For those seeking a local wedding steeped in history, the 137-year-old Driskill Hotel in the heart of downtown Austin may pique their fancy. Built-in 1886 by cattle baron Colonel Jesse Driskill, the hotel’s memorable past is enticing to any history-loving pair and is sprinkled with romance from the past. The hotel boasts eight gold leaf-framed Austrian mirrors once belonging to Emperor Maximillian and his wife Carlotta, a wedding gift from Maximillian.

The Driskill features over 18,000 square feet of luxurious wedding rooms and venues, all serving as a time capsule to the hotel’s unique history. Among these venues is The Driskill Mezzanine, an elegantly designed reception area with hand-painted columns and marble floors spanning 5,634 square feet on the second level of the hotel – an ideal venue for larger weddings, as reservation of this floor grants access to multiple rooms, including The Mezzanine Foyer, The Maximillian Room, Jim Hogg Parlor, Austin Room, and Governor’s Boardroom. The Crystal Room, once home to the American National Bank of Austin, is ideal for more intimate weddings and includes access to The Victorian Room and The Driskill Ballroom.

Carneros Resort And Spa, Napa, California

Surrounded by rolling vineyards and picturesque countryside, Carneros Resort and Spa offers a private retreat that delivers a relaxed and luxurious quintessential Napa experience, perfect for outdoor nuptials.

After the wedding festivities, you can escape to one of our private free-standing cottages or gated luxury vacation homes. Inspired by the essence of Napa Valley, their cottages and expansive homes provide a beautiful blend of luxurious indoor and outdoor living featuring airy and comfortable accommodations and a private, beautifully landscaped backyard, complete with an outdoor shower and patio with a fire pit.

Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina

Nestled in South Carolina’s low country, the premier wedding destination is a best-in-class luxurious retreat.

The property offers its guests a collection of luxe private and spacious cottages and hotel rooms, five-star meals and spa accommodations, recreation activities such as kayaking, golfing, biking, sporting clays, paddleboarding, fishing, scenic yacht cruises, and even a suite of Cadillacs for them to drive, perfect for unwinding after a hectic wedding celebration. Plus, the property is covered with beautiful oak trees dripping with Spanish Moss (or epiphyte), which provides a dreamy touch to your special day.