Can Cortisol Mocktails Help Alleviate Stress? An Expert Weighs In

Leave it to the wellness community on TikTok to develop a new trend focusing on reducing cortisol and stress.

The latest obsession is the “cortisol mocktail,” which users tout can reduce stress and possibly help with weight loss. The cortisol mocktail consists of orange or lemon juice, coconut water, and some sea salt and is also considered an “adrenal cocktail.” While the ingredients are generally safe for healthy individuals, adrenal mocktails are not supported by scientific evidence as effective remedies for stress or “adrenal fatigue.” According to Dr. Magdala Chery, any perceived benefits are likely due to the placebo effect. To understand this, it is necessary first to take a step back.

What is the typical function of the adrenal gland, and why is it important?

According to Dr. Chery, the adrenal glands are small, triangular organs that sit atop the kidneys and produce vital hormones that regulate many essential bodily functions. These functions include:

Stress Response: The adrenal glands secrete hormones like cortisol, often called the “stress hormone,” which helps the body manage stress. During stressful times, the adrenal glands rapidly respond by increasing secretions of specific hormones, which affect metabolism.

Metabolism: The adrenal glands produce hormones that play significant roles in metabolism. These hormones help regulate blood sugar levels and ensure the body has enough energy to function correctly.

Immune System: The adrenal glands’ hormones help regulate the immune system. They can help suppress inflammation when needed.

Blood Pressure: Adrenal hormones like aldosterone are essential for maintaining blood pressure. They also help regulate heart rate.

Electrolyte Balance: The adrenal glands ensure a proper balance of minerals in the blood, such as sodium and potassium.

Sleep-Wake Cycle: Cortisol controls your sleep-wake cycle, ideally with a spike in the morning to help you feel awake and lower in the evening when it’s time for sleep.

Hormone Production: The adrenal glands produce various hormones, including adrenaline and noradrenaline, essential for different bodily functions.

The adrenal glands are resilient and have a high functional capacity, meaning they do not tire quickly. Scientific evidence does not support the idea that your adrenal glands get tired and need a boost occasionally.

Do individuals experience adrenal fatigue?

“Adrenal fatigue,” a condition characterized by fatigue, brain fog, poor stress response, cravings, blood sugar imbalances, depression, weight gain, and decreased libido, is not an actual condition or a recognized medical diagnosis. These symptoms are also prevalent and vague. The persistence of these symptoms suggests the need for a medical evaluation to identify any underlying causes.

Why are people saying “adrenal mocktails” work?

Well, let’s break down the drink. The basic recipe generally consists of a mixture of:

Orange Juice/Lemon juice provides vitamin C and a source of sugar.

Coconut water provides a source of potassium and hydration.

Sea salt provides sodium and other trace minerals.

Optional Ingredients: Some recipes include cream of tartar (for additional potassium), coconut milk/cream, spices (like ginger), collagen powder, or other supplements. These ingredients might be refreshing and can help with hydration, but they don’t specifically improve adrenal function. The benefits of “adrenal mocktails” can also be obtained from a healthy diet and lifestyle and may not be needed in supplemental form.

Why shouldn’t “adrenal mocktails” be your answer when feeling stressed?

It’s understandable to seek quick solutions when feeling stressed, but relying on adrenal mocktails isn’t the best approach because:

They don’t address the root cause of stress. Adrenal mocktails might offer temporary relief due to their hydrating and electrolyte-replenishing properties, but they do not target the underlying reasons for stress.

They might be harmful to some people. Individuals with uncontrolled blood sugar, diabetes, or kidney issues should avoid adrenal cocktails due to their high sugar and potassium content.

They may lead to a reliance on a quick fix. Instead of addressing lifestyle factors that cause stress, people may become dependent on the drinks as an “easy” solution.

The placebo effect may be at play. People might feel better after drinking an adrenal cocktail simply because they believe it will help, not because of any actual medicinal properties of the drink.

They are not a substitute for medical advice. If you are experiencing persistent fatigue, stress, or other symptoms, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider instead of trying self-treatments.

Focusing on a healthy lifestyle is more beneficial. Instead of relying on “adrenal mocktails,” it is better to adopt healthy habits such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management techniques, and reduced processed foods.

In conclusion, all medical sources strongly agree there is no scientific evidence to support the claims that adrenal cocktails improve adrenal function, lower cortisol levels, or treat “adrenal fatigue.”

Instead of trying this mocktail and hoping for results, you should seek medical advice from a healthcare provider for persistent or unexplained symptoms to rule out diagnosable conditions that mimic the symptoms of “adrenal fatigue,” such as thyroid issues or other hormone imbalances. Adrenal mocktails are considered primarily safe in moderation for healthy individuals without pre-existing conditions. Instead of relying on adrenal mocktails, focus on comprehensive lifestyle changes to manage stress, fatigue, and weight.