Following Her Stroke, Cori Broadus Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss 

After starting her 2024 with a stroke, things are starting to look up for Cori Broadus. The only daughter of Snoop Dogg and entrepreneur announced that she’s lost 40 pounds post-stroke.

The 24-year-old shared the news by posting images of herself posing in a white crop top and bikini bottoms.

“After my stroke I really wanted to get serious about my health so I joined @goodbyelupus 4 week rapid recovery program and I’m 40-lbs down on my self care journey and I’m really enjoying it💚,” the caption read.

On her Instagram Stories, Cori also posted a comparison picture of herself from a year ago to now. In one, she is 241 pounds versus the 207 she is presently.

Broadus posted another image in her Stories of a bowl containing grapes and watermelon, showing fans what she’s eating on a daily.

On the image she wrote, “This s–t has been so hard to where I be ready to give up every single day but i know in the end it’ll be worth it,” she wrote on top of one photo. In another, she explained that she keeps track of her daily food intake via a log and it seems she’s trying a raw vegan diet as she shared that she “can’t have nothing cooked everything raw.”

As mentioned, Cori’s weight loss comes shortly after she experienced a serious stroke in January. While recovering from the stroke she shared an important message with fans about taking heed of what your body is trying to tell you.

“Listen to your body foreal,” she said last month after sharing that she dealt with blurred vision, fatigue, nausea and a splitting headache on the right side of her head before her stroke. “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”

We’re glad she is in good spirits, feeling better, and hope she knows every version of her is beautiful.