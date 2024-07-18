Common Says If He Got Married, It Would Be To Jennifer Hudson: 'This Is A Really Healthy And Beautiful Relationship' 

Getty

Rapper and author Common appeared on The Breakfast Club to discuss his new album, The Auditorium, Vol. 1 and also touched on his relationship with EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. He credited the actress and singer for helping him recharge and stay grounded. When host Charlamagne tha God said it sounded like the rapper may be ready for marriage, he didn’t deny it.

“With all due respect to all the women I’ve dated… it’s all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship,” he said, seemingly referencing Hudson, 42, without naming her.

“If I’m going to get married, it’s to her,” he said. “That’s simple as that.”

Common expanded on how unique his connection with Hudson is because they’re both Chicago natives. He also praised her for her kindness, reminiscing about when she bought ice cream for everyone on set while filming the movie Breathe, which they co-starred in, in April 2024.

The 52-year-old artist has been vocal about his views on marriage and discussed them in detail during an interview with the TODAY show. One of the hosts, Hoda Kotb, asked if he was the marrying type and if this relationship with Hudson was “the one.”

“I feel like I have grown, and the work that I’ve done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type,” the And Then We Rise author shared. “I’m capable and have the capacity. At some point in my life I may want to do that. I would know when the right time is and I think, for me, everything is divine, like, I work from that discernment that when God speaks into your stomach. You feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I will feel that, I will communicate that with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?” he responded.

After months of fan speculation, the award-winning couple confirmed their relationship in January. He was also a guest on Hudson’s talk show in January, where he confirmed they were dating and gushed over her. Common has dated many beautiful Black celebrity women, including Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, Angela Rye, and Taraji P. Henson. Hudson has only publicly been linked to one man, her ex-fiancé and former wrestler David Otunga. The former couple were together for ten years before splitting up and sharing one child together.