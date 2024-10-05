Common And Jennifer Hudson Candidly Discuss Marriage On Her Show: ‘A Man Knows What He Wants’

Getty

Common is not afraid to show how much he loves Jennifer Hudson publicly.

On October 3rd, the rapper appeared on his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson’s show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, alongside Pete Rock to promote their recent album, The Auditorium Vol. 1. On the show, the pair were lovingly affectionate and decided to candidly talk about the potential next step in their relationship: marriage.

While at an interview with The Breakfast Club in July, Common spoke candidly about his “really healthy and beautiful relationship” with Hudson, sharing, “If I’m going to get married, it’s to her.” While on her show, Hudson jokingly confronted her beau, Common, about his previous comments. ​​”I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage,” said Hudson. “What’s that about? I just happened to notice that.”

Common didn’t back down from her questioning. Instead, he stood in it and responded, “You know what? You told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants. ‘I was saying my true feelings about. Listen, Jennifer is the person.” He continued, “If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.”

Later, during the show, Common presented Hudson with a few gifts. “Jennifer likes gifts,” said the artist. “She got a different love language, but she likes gifts.” Hudson responded, “He likes affirmations and words and things like that. Common responded, “My first gift was a hummingbird-shaped piece of jewelry she loved.” Hudson said, “I feel like it’s still my birthday,” said the singer and television host who recently celebrated a birthday on September 12th.

After dating rumors in August 2022, the pair confirmed their relationship during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show in January. We’re wishing these two lovebirds continued success.