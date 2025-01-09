Chloe Bailey Finally Addresses Burna Boy Dating Rumors: 'I Am A Grown Woman'

Getty

Chloe Bailey was a trending topic at the end of 2024 when she was spotted spending time with artist Burna Boy in Lagos, Nigeria. The singer was mute about all the headlines regarding her tentative new romance until this week when she addressed the looming questions.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the singer was asked whether she’d bring a date to the NAACP Image Awards.

“My god mom and my manager,” Chloe replied in response to the question.

Bailey was nominated for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for her song, “Boy Bye.”

When asked whether the singer would be making a red carpet debut with the Last Last artist, she responded,

“You’ll have to ask him,” Bailey responded, dodging the question.

Host Loren Lorosa didn’t let up and followed up by asking the singer additional questions about the Grammy-award winning artist and her trip to Lagos.

“Nigeria is so beautiful. I had the best time. I had some good food—I had pepper soup and lots of spicy chicken. It’s really good. I really had a great time,” she said.

When asked directly whether she’s in a relationship with Burna Boy or just having fun, Chloe refused to answer, saying,

“Well, I’m a grown woman…[and] he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman,” Bailey responded. “I had a great time in Nigeria.”

In December, the Swarm actress was first spotted with Burna Boy, 33. Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, flew Bailey in from Hollywood. The internet began talking when they were seen cruising around the West African city in a Lamborghini and whispering sweet somethings to one another in the club. The potential couple were also seen holding hands during another night out in addition to Chloe rocking Burna Boy’s “ODG” chain and pendant, further fueling dating rumors.

Bailey is choosing to remain tight-lipped about the status of their relationship, so we’ll have to wait and see if and how this romance unfolds.

The last woman Burna boy was publicly linked to was British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don. The former item went public with their relationship in 2019 but had split by 2021. Although Chloe has been rumored to date several high-profile artists, she hasn’t publicly confirmed dating any.

That said, Bailey may just be having fun dating as during an exclusive interview with ESSENCE in December the artist said she isn’t quite ready to start a family just yet.

“I have always had baby fever, but I know I’m physically and mentally not ready to birth a beautiful child just yet. I have a lot of things in my career that I want to accomplish first, and I still want to be a little selfish.”