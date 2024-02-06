3 Exercises You Can Do To Get Chloe Bailey’s Abs

Getty

Chloe Bailey is that girl, full stop, complete sentence. From her angelic singing voice, songwriting skills, captivating dance moves, and stage presence, she’s the total performer package and has the makings of a superstar. Recently, Bailey stepped out for the 66th Annual Grammys with an eye-catching and revealing gown that put her chiseled abs on full display, and we were totally here for it. Like many others, I wondered how she kept her body tight and snatched. Thankfully for us, Bailey is open about her workout routine, and it’s not for the weak, but doable. So, we’ve rounded up several of her recommended workouts, aside from her vegan diet and running with her equally talented sister, Halle Bailey. See several fitness exercises you can apply to your workout regimen.

Article continues after video.

Weight Ball Slams

Bailey doesn’t hold back in the gym, and her trainer’s weight ball slam sequences prove she can handle the heat. Try 3-5 weight slams while squatting and jumping from each side of the gym.

Article continues after video.

@chloebaileywashere what working out is really like… 😭 the side that’s never shown. i was getting my butt whooped today 🤣 ♬ Body Do – Chlöe

Leg Curls Using A Machine

Bailey doesn’t always use the traditional way of getting abs (crunches) to her advantage, as she also likes to incorporate full-body strength training.

Article continues after video.

Dancing

As you can imagine, Bailey is constantly in rehearsal for a national tour or televised performance. Try attending weekly dance classes to flex and build your core and abs.