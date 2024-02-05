HomeLifestyle

Here Are 6 Adorable Family Moments From The 2024 Grammys

From Victoria Monét’s toddler to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy gracing the stage together, the Grammys showed the power of family.
Here Are 6 Adorable Family Moments From The 2024 Grammys
By Dominique Fluker ·

For our Black entertainer parents, the Grammys were a family affair and music’s biggest nights. Although Victoria Monét was nominated for three Grammys, so was her daughter, Hazel, who at 2 years old became the youngest Grammy nominee ever this year for her work on Mom’s “Hollywood.” Additionally, Coco Jones and Sza both honored their mothers and dedicated their success to them. Also, Jay-Z called out how much Blue Ivy has grown since her initial Grammy appearance in 2017, also noting her win for Best Music Video at the Grammys in 2021.

See all of the adorable family moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet below.

TOPICS: 