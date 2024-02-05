Here Are 6 Adorable Family Moments From The 2024 Grammys

For our Black entertainer parents, the Grammys were a family affair and music’s biggest nights. Although Victoria Monét was nominated for three Grammys, so was her daughter, Hazel, who at 2 years old became the youngest Grammy nominee ever this year for her work on Mom’s “Hollywood.” Additionally, Coco Jones and Sza both honored their mothers and dedicated their success to them. Also, Jay-Z called out how much Blue Ivy has grown since her initial Grammy appearance in 2017, also noting her win for Best Music Video at the Grammys in 2021.

See all of the adorable family moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet below.

Victoria Monet’s Partner and Daughter We loved to see Victoria Monét and her beautiful daughter, Hazel, celebrate their huge night, in matching ensembles. The toddler was supported by her mother and father, John Gaines, as they walked down the red carpet. The night was a milestone moment for their family, as Hazel was nominated for best traditional R&B performance for “Hollywood,” making her the youngest-ever nominee and Monét nominated for seven Grammys, and winning three of them. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Uncle Jumbo and His Daughter, Ani Uncle Jumbo, whose music is inspired by his daughter, took her to celebrate his very first nomination for best children’s music album, Taste the Sky. They sported an identical outfit that’s reminiscent of the perfect blue cloud.

Sofia Richie shows her baby bump Sofia Richie looked stunning as she posed with her baby bump. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sofia Richie attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lacrae and his Daughter Lacrae and his daughter posed for the red carpet. He was nominated for two grammys and won for contemporary Christian music performance and song. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Lecrae (R) attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Jay-Z and Blue Ivy graced the Grammy stage, after her first appearance in 2017. The decorated mogul brought his teenage daughter on the stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He went on to share a joke about how much his daughter had grown before his groundbreaking statement about Beyonce not winning the coveted Best Album of the Year Award. “I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue,” he joked, holding the award. “But Blue’s grown up now, she doesn’t take sippy cups and she has her own Grammys.” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage with Blue Ivy Carter during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)