Meet Capri! Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Share First Photos Of Their Newborn Daughter

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Capri Summer Godchaux, model Chanel Iman’s third child, was born on September 19th and we’ve been given the chance to see her adorable face. Iman had her daughter with fiancé Davon Godchaux, who proposed to her back in May.

She flooded her Instagram page with professional pictures of her latest addition. In some of the shots, Capri is pretty in pink, wearing a flower headband and posing with her eyes closed.

“One of the greatest gift [sic] in life is bringing you into this world👼🏽 We love you so much Capri,” wrote the model in a caption under the series of photos.

Iman also posted adorable images where Capri is joined by her two big sisters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 5, whom she had with her ex, Sterling Shepard.

“Mommy of 3 little angels 👼🏽🎀👼🏽🎀👼🏽🎀 📸,” Iman captioned one of the photos with all three of her daughters.

Godchaux also shared some of his favorites from the photoshoot captioning one of the pictures, “Made with LOVE.”

The 32-year-old is a testament to the fact that you can start over and find love again. As mentioned, she was previously married to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. They got engaged in 2017 after a year of dating but split in 2021. Their divorce was finalized this year.

The general masses found out Iman was dating her new NFL beau in early 2022 after she went public with him the first weekend of Coachella. That said, it’s not clear when their relationship actually began.

During a recent interview with ESSENCE, the former Victoria’s Secret model shared advice for women scared to give love a second chance.

“I think it’s really important for mothers to allow time for themselves. And I think I wouldn’t look for love. Let love find you,” she shared. “When you carve out free time for yourself, you never know who you’ll run into. Also, be open to going out and meeting new people. It might even be just making a new friend. It doesn’t have to be so serious right away, especially when you have children. You never know who you’re going to run into and how they’ll be a part of you and your child’s life or in your life in general. “