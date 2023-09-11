All The Black Celebrity Women Who Married In 2023

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black

While wedding season begins around May and comes to an end in October, all year long, people have been tying the knot — including well-known Black women. From intimate backyard events to extravagant destination weddings, sistas have been saying “I do” left and right lately. Here are a few who happily jumped the broom this year.

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.

The Run the World actress and TV writer beau Nick became Mr. and Mrs. Jones in an “old Hollywood glam” themed wedding at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb. 4.

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes

Super entrepreneur couple Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes (behind Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks respectively), married at the St. Regis in Atlanta on June 10. We were guests at Cole and Haye’s wedding!

A guest and Gloria Carter (R) at The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala held at Pier Sixty on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire

Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, married her love on July 2 in New York City. The event was a naturally star-studded one since her famous son, his wife Beyoncé and other big names attended to celebrate Carter and Wiltshire’s love.

KJ Smith and Skyh Black

The acting couple, known for Sistas (where they met when he had a role as a character on the show) and All the Queen’s Men on BET and BET+, tied the knot on Sept. 3 in Malibu. Many of their cast mates and BET’s biggest names, including showrunner Tyler Perry, were there to celebrate.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

The legendary gymnast and her footballer beau tied the knot on April 22 in a courthouse wedding in Houston. A few weeks later, they said “I do” again, marrying in a destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico in front of friends and family.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

The couple, which includes Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter Sofia and music exec Elliot, took destination weddings to the next level when they wed in a celebration in Antibes, France (aka, the South of France) on April 22. The bride wore multiple gowns and enjoyed a traditional Hora dance after converting to Judaism before the wedding, which is what Grainge practices.

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her longtime love, basketball coach and former NBA player Juan Dixon, wed for a second time on Aug. 24. Cameras from the show were there to take in the moment. The pair were previously married in July 2005 but divorced in 2012 while still living together. Here’s hoping for wedded bliss the second time around.

Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson

The NBA star and his longtime love Alaina, who is biracial, tied the knot at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sept. 7. Their children were present, including daughter Layla, son London, and Rose’s son PJ from a former relationship.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign

The Good Morning America anchor and her longtime love Amber said “I do” in a wedding in their backyard on Sept. 8. There was plenty of buildup to the big day on GMA, including a live joint bachelorette party for the brides.

Courtney and JaMychal Green

The NBA player, who last played with the Golden State Warriors, married his lady, Courtney, on Sept. 2. They’ve reportedly been together for more than a decade and share three children.

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart

Actor Blair Underwood married his partner, Josie Hart, who was a friend for decades, in a destination wedding celebration in the Dominican Republic. Their children from previous relationships (including his marriage to Desiree DaCosta for 27 years), were on hand to support their parents.

Devyn Simone and Adam Lock

The Real World: Brooklyn and The Challenge star and, off camera, matchmaker and dating expert, said “I do” to beau Adam Lock during a celebration on June 24 in Kansas City, Mo.

Kimberly Elise and George McCrary

The actress married a second time, revealing that she wed partner George McCrary after they were introduced by her pastor last winter. She was previously married to Maurice Oldham from 1989 to 2005 and shared two daughters with him.

Eva McKend and Dennis Bates

The National Politics Reporter for CNN married partner Dennis Bates on Aug. 6. They’d been together more than four years before they tied the knot in a grand event in front of 170 guests in Maryland.