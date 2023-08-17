Robin Roberts And Fiancée Amber Laign Had A Joint Bachelorette Party Live On 'Good Morning America'

ABC/Michael LeBrecht II

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, 62, and her partner Amber Laign are getting married in a matter of weeks, so all the pre-wedding festivities have begun.

One of the first events was a bachelorette party on GMA where staff members, friends and family celebrated their love. Some of those people include ABC News colleagues Diane Sawyer, Juju Chang, Kim Godwin and Deborah Roberts, among others, like longtime friend Gayle King (who works for CBS).

The celebration was comprised of games, food, and plenty of laughter. Roberts and Laign were immersed in the fun and played the nearly newlywed game–a game to assess how well a couple knows one another.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party today, August 16, 2023 at Times Square Studios in New York. (ABC/Paula Lobo) ROBIN ROBERTS, AMBER LAIGN

The event was hosted by GMA’s Lara Spencer and actress Niecy Nash-Betts. R&B group En Vogue also put on a performance and sang some of their classic hits to help set the tone.

Roberts posted about the event on Instagram, gushing about how much she enjoyed herself.

“Sweet Amber & I had so much fun yesterday!” she wrote in a caption alongside a picture of them smiling in coordinated white outfits. “We appreciated @goodmorningamerica fam throwing us a wonderful party and all the well wishes we received truly touched us…we thank you! It was good to be by each other’s side because this morn we’re both headed in different directions to our respective bachelorette parties close friends are hosting for us. Happy Place here I come!😎”

Roberts and Laign made their relationship public in 2013, but got engaged just shy of a decade later in 2022. The love birds plan to get married in September, which is right around the corner.

The GMA co-anchor announced her engagement on Instagram at the start of the year, saying they were finally ready to say “I do” as Laign fights breast cancer, which Roberts announced in February 2022.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet … I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts said. “We’re getting married this year. It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off; she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – GMA’s “Road to the Ring” celebrates co-anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner, Amber Laign with a live bachelorette party today, August 16, 2023 at Times Square Studios in New York. (ABC/Paula Lobo) AMBER LAIGN, ROBIN ROBERTS

While they made their relationship public in 2013, the soon-to-be married couple met almost two decades ago in 2005 through a mutual friend. Roberts shared her reasons for keeping their relationship private during a 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“She doesn’t really like the spotlight. Not everybody wants to be in the spotlight. She’s very supportive, and she’s been right behind me every step of the way,” she told DeGeneres. Considering how much of a negative impact the spotlight can have on celebrity relationships, it may have helped to keep things under wraps for so long. We can’t wait to see footage from the wedding and are hoping for a love-filled day and future.