Robin Roberts And Amber Laign Are Getting Married In 2023

Robin Roberts is going to become a Mrs. in 2023! The Good Morning America host revealed that she plans to make it official with her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign. She shared the news with motivational speaker and author Gabby Bernstein on Monday that she intends to wed her longtime partner, Amber Laign, and posted the announcement on Instagram.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet … I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Roberts said to Bernstein, “We’re getting married this year.”

She continued, “It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off; she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

The couple has been together for almost two decades, dating as far back as 2005, and met on a blind date. Previously, Roberts decided to keep her relationship with Laign private, so this announcement is surprising. In 2014, on an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the GMA host revealed why she kept her relationship under wraps for so long.

“Not everybody wants to be in the spotlight. She’s very supportive, and she’s been right behind me every step of the way,” she told DeGeneres.

Roberts and Laign have shared plenty of health scares and complications, and those tribulations deepened their love and appreciation for each other. In a previous Twitter video, Roberts, 62, shared news that Laign was battling breast cancer last year.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” the anchor said. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good.”

Thankfully, this was a fork in the road for Laign as Robin announced her now wife-to-be was done with radiation in July and thanked fans for their well wishes. The TV personality is familiar with the challenges of overcoming cancer, as she also had breast cancer in 2007. Additionally, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)– a disorder that occurs when blood-forming cells in the bone marrow don’t function properly–in 2012.

A year after her MDS diagnosis and a bone marrow transplant, Roberts went public about her relationship in a reflective Facebook post.

“At this moment, I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors, and my nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful to my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life. I am grateful for my entire family, my longtime girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together,” she said in the post.

We’re excited to see Roberts and Laign tie the knot this year and wish them the best!