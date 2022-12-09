Al Roker Is ‘Incredibly Grateful’ To Return Home From The Hospital

The day after Thanksgiving, Al Roker returned to the hospital. Yesterday, the 68-year-old shared that he’s been discharged from the hospital and is now back home via Instagram. He posted an image of himself in the kitchen of his family home.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family, and all your thoughts and prayers,” the Today show weather anchor said.

In the Instagram post, Roker also posted an image of him embracing his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and a candid family photo that included his daughter, Leila, 24.

The day before his release, Roker shared his desire to return home soon in an optimistic post.

“Hopefully coming home soon, but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he wrote. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for my family and me.”

In mid-November, Roker was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was discharged right before Thanksgiving, only to return the day after.

Roberts is also ecstatic that her husband is home. She posted the family photo to her Instagram page alongside the caption, “Home. Where the heart lives. #grateful #heart #humbled #prayer”

Rogers was there when a Roker was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after Thanksgiving. A source told PEOPLE her car malfunctioned, so she couldn’t get inside to grab any of her belongings.

The couple met on the set of the Today Show back in 1995. Deborah is currently the ABC News senior national affairs correspondent.

We wish Roker a speedy recovery over the holiday season.