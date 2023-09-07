Tyler Perry And BET’s Biggest Names Were Present For KJ And Skyh Black’s Star-Studded Wedding

The knot has been tied.

Acting pair KJ Smith and Skyh Black officially became husband and wife on Sunday, Sept. 3. The nuptials were in Malibu, where the couple had their first date and posed for their engagement photos. All of their many friends and co-stars from a number of BET and BET+ series, like Sistas and All the Queen’s Men, were there dressed in black for #TheBlackExperience. One of the most special of guests was Tyler Perry, who the groom told PEOPLE “gave us our first major starts in Hollywood,” as the couple met while working on Sistas together.

He was just one of many well-known individuals who showed up ready to celebrate love and have a good time.

Pastor Aventer Gray was there with her husband, Pastor John Gray, as she was the officiant for the ceremony. Other famous faces included Loni Love, Eva Marcille, Lil Rel Howery and new fiancée Dannella Lane, Rashan Ali, Devale and Khadeen Ellis, radio personality Kendra G, as well as Sistas stars Novi Brown, Crystal Hayslett, Ebony Obsedian and more. The reception was actually a gala where the bride and groom partied, friends and family turned up, and joy was present. The day seemed to be just what the couple recently told ESSENCE they wanted it to be.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend their wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

“The first part of the ceremony is very private, it’s very sentimental, and it’s the more regal part of us and where we honor our ancestors. It’s heartfelt. And then we are not even calling our wedding a reception, we’re calling it a gala,” Black told us. “It is let’s go to Ibiza, Greece and turn up. We’re not sitting down and eating a plate of dinner. We in here living our best lives. Let’s go!”

Smith said she was looking forward to their bond being strengthened as they step into married life.

“I’m really looking forward to us growing that bond, growing our spirituality together, growing our relationship with God together,” she said. “Because for us, what we’ve learned is once you have the mental and the spiritual locked in—all the physical things, that all comes and it also goes. And none of that matters because you’re so tapped into what you got going on. And we met during the pandemic when it was very chaotic, when it was glum. It was a hard time. And we’re currently getting married during a strike, which is also a very hard time and we’re both artists. But what we practice is keeping our mental bar none because that’s the part that matters. Like I said, things come and go. People come and go, all that comes and goes. But Skyh and I, we’re tapped in and locked in.”

Check out all of the people who came to honor their bond at their Malibu wedding!

01 Tyler Perry MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Tyler Perry arrives at KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s Wedding on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

02 Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Lil Rel Howery (R) attends KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

03 Eva Marcille MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Eva Marcille attends KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

04 Rashan Ali and Loni Love MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Rashan Ali and Loni Love attend KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

05 DeVale and Khadeen Ellis MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

06 Novi Brown, Trell Thomas With Wedding Guests MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Novi Brown, Trell Thomas and Guest attend KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

07 Perry With Crystal Hayslett MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Tyler Perry arrives at KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s Wedding on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

08 Pastor Aventer Gray and Pastor John Gray MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Pastor John Gray and Aventer Gray attend KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

09 Ebony Obsedian MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Ebony Obsedian attends KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

10 Crystal Hayslett, Kendra G and Khadeen Ellis MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Crystal Hayslett and Guest attend KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)

11 Anthony Dalton, Chido Nwokocha, Trinity Whiteside, DeVale Ellis and Brian Jordan Jr. MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Anthony Dalton, Chido Nwokocha, Trinity Whiteside, Devale Ellis and Brian Jordan Jr. attend KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s wedding reception gala on September 03, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images KJ Smith & Skyh Black)