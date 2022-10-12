‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Turns 15: Take A Look At The Cast Then And Now

On October 12, 2007, Lionsgate Films released Why Did I Get Married?, the powerful story about the difficulty of maintaining a solid relationship in modern times.
Written, produced, directed, and starring Tyler Perry, this film follows four Black couples who have been best friends since college, who meet up in the mountains for a retreat. The purpose of the getaway is to help them work out their marital problems and to reexamine why each of them decided to get married. The situations and feelings that these couples had to deal hit a nerve with a wide audience; helping it reach #1 at the box office during its opening weekend.
Alongside Perry, Why Did I Get Married? featured a star-studded group of actors, which included Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Malik Yoba, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Lamman Rucker, and more. Following its premier, the film was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards, resulting in a win for Jackson in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Due to the success of the first installment, a sequel was released two years later in 2010.
To commemorate the film’s 15th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Why Did I Get Married? – then and now.
01
Terry
A pediatrician and husband of the hard-working Dianne.
02
Tyler Perry
Already known as one of the hardest working people in entertainment, Perry has become a power player in Hollywood. Since the release of Why Did I Get Married?, Perry has either written, produced, or directed (sometimes all three) over 50 projects across film, television, and stage. In 2020, he was included in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people.
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
03
Dianne
The hard-working attorney and husband of Terry.
04
Sharon Leal
In the years following her role as Dianne, Leal appeared in This Christmas and Soul Men. Today, she is a part of the main cast for the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
05
Gavin
An architect and the spouse of the psychologist, Dr. Patricia Agnew.
06
Malik Yoba
Known for his roles in the classic film Cool Runnings and New York Undercover, Yoba has appeared in several critically-acclaimed shows such as CSI: Miami, Empire, Designated Survivor, and Gotham. In 2016, he had a voice-over role in the video game The Walking Dead: Michonne.
Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage
07
Dr. Patricia Agnew
A psychologist and Gavin’s wife who lost a child during a tragic car accident.
08
Janet Jackson
There is not enough to be said about this singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. Already established as a music icon prior to 2007, in the years since Jackson appeared in the film For Colored Girls, embarked on five world tours, dropped two albums, and had a son in 2017.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
09
Marcus
A former professional football player and husband to the hilarious Angela.
10
Michael Jai White
Also an accomplished martial artist, White has been cast in blockbuster The Dark Knight, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, The Boondocks, Insecure, Black-ish, and more.
Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images
11
Angela
A hair salon owner and the wife of Marcus.
12
Tasha Smith
Following Why Did I Get Married?, Smith starred in The Longshots, Couples Retreat, Jumping The Broom, and Dolemite is My Name – just to name a few. Smith is also the creator of TSAW – an actor’s workshop that empowers and inspires performers at various stages in their careers with focus on the Black community.
Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic
13
Mike
An entrepreneur and husband of Sheila. He has been unfaithful in his marriage, resulting in a divorce.
14
Richard T. Jones
This actor rose to prominence in 1999 with his role in The Wood. He has also been included in the recurring cast for American Horror Story: Hotel, Narcos, and Criminal Minds. He can now be seen as Wade Grey in ABC’s The Rookie.
Photo by: Brendan Meadows/CBS/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
15
Sheila
The meek, kindhearted housewife and Mike’s spouse.
16
Jill Scott
This Grammy Award-winning singer continued her phenomenal music career, and also went fully into acting, appearing in Baggage Claim and Get On Up, as well as having the starring role in BET’s First Wives Club for two seasons.
ABC via Getty Images
17
Troy Jackson
The local sheriff and Sheila’s love interest. They eventually get married.
18
Lanman Rucker
After his breakout role in Why Did I Get Married?, Rucker made a name for himself as Will Brown in Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, and as Jacob Greenleaf on OWN’s popular series Greenleaf.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Women of Xcellence