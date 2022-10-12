‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Turns 15: Take A Look At The Cast Then And Now

On October 12, 2007, Lionsgate Films released Why Did I Get Married?, the powerful story about the difficulty of maintaining a solid relationship in modern times.

Written, produced, directed, and starring Tyler Perry, this film follows four Black couples who have been best friends since college, who meet up in the mountains for a retreat. The purpose of the getaway is to help them work out their marital problems and to reexamine why each of them decided to get married. The situations and feelings that these couples had to deal hit a nerve with a wide audience; helping it reach #1 at the box office during its opening weekend.

Alongside Perry, Why Did I Get Married? featured a star-studded group of actors, which included Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Malik Yoba, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Lamman Rucker, and more. Following its premier, the film was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards, resulting in a win for Jackson in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Due to the success of the first installment, a sequel was released two years later in 2010.

To commemorate the film’s 15th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Why Did I Get Married? – then and now.