Janelle Monae/Instagram

2024 was a year of travel for some of our favorite celebrities, who decided to discover the globe solo, with their significant other, or bring along their entire family. Whether they celebrated wedding anniversaries or birthdays or just needed to get away, these celebrities didn’t play when it came to world travel.

Take Megan Thee Stallion, for example; the award-winning artist explored Japan and had a blast doing so. Next, one of our favorite mother-and-daughter duos, Kenya Moore and Brooklyn, jet-setted to Kenya to learn more about culture and experience a safari. Our favorite mother and son duo, Keke Palmer and Leodis, traveled to Rome and Brazil this year, adding a few more stamps to their passport.

Scroll to see some of the best celebrity travel moments of 2024 below.

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Japan:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4WCSD7vK6Z

Kenya Moore and her daughter in Kenya:

Steve and Marjorie Harvey in Sicily, Italy:

Keke Palmer and her son Leodis in Rome:

Janelle Monae in Europe:

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti in Dubai:

Kandi Buruss and her husband in Las Vegas:

Magic and Cookie Johnson in Europe:

Tia Mowry and her son Cairo in Dubai:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDYVqsAPZsv/?img_index=1

Tems in Barbados:

Michael Vick and his wife in Zanzibar: