Magic, Cookie Johnson Say Goodbye To Their Guests, Enjoy Last Leg Of Euro Yacht Trip Alone

Magic Johnson, who is celebrated for his iconic NBA career, business acumen and HIV advocacy, has also become known for his luxurious annual couple’s trip. It’s always a star-studded event as Johnson and wife Cookie invite other celebrity lovers to join them on a yacht tour through Europe.

Magic, 64, recently shared that all of the couples have disembarked, which means the long-time couple can now spend quality time vacationing alone.

“It’s officially just Cookie and I on the yacht! The Phoenix 2 crew arranged a stunning sunset dinner for two at an anchorage in Croatia tonight 🌅” Johnson wrote in a caption under images of himself and Cookie gazing at a stunning sunset and having dinner on the water.

The former Lakers legend continues to keep social media users updated on their adventures and entertained. On August 7, he shared their next location, with the couple and the crew trekking to Northeastern Italy.

“We had a marvelous day today in the beautiful Venice, Italy!” the caption read. The NBA Hall of Famer also shared a video that captured a birds-eye view of the beautiful city, which he took with a drone.

This year, the couple had John and Vicki Palmer, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson, Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete, and Cedric the Entertainer and wife Lorna join them in Europe for delectable food, remarkable views, and couple’s fun. Some of the places they visited include Croatia (they explored Old Town Dubrovnik, where Game of Thrones was filmed), Spain, Montenegro, and Nerano, Italy, where they ran into Jeff Bezos.

During the recent trip, the couples also had fun parties on the yacht, including an ’80s and Harlem Nights-themed soiree. All the couples dressed up to match the themes, and they seemed to have a blast.

Magic and Cookie couldn’t do their annual trip without family too, so they spent quality time with their kids during their vacation. The couple have three children, which include son Andre, who Johnson has from a previous relationship, as well as son EJ and daughter Elisa. Their grandkids were present as well.

“This family time has been incredible for Cookie and me! We’ve cherished every moment together, creating memories that will remain close to our hearts,” Magic wrote in a caption on Instagram.

“Our children continue to amaze us with their personal growth and career achievements and we couldn’t be prouder of our wonderful grandchildren, Gigi and Avery, who are excelling in both academics and sports! As we grow older, every moment spent together becomes more precious. We are truly grateful to have children and grandchildren who still enjoy spending time with us!”

Previous pairs the couple has traveled with include Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda, Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, and LL Cool J and Simone Smith. Now, Magic and Cookie are getting to enjoy quality time alone.