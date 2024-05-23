All The Celebrity Kids Who Are Class Of 2024 Graduates

Courtesy of the Ludacris Foundation

The kids are alright, ya’ll.

Your favorite stars are partaking in graduation season as they celebrate their children for successfully completing certain levels of schooling. From pre-k and kindergarten graduates to college grads, some of the kids you may remember as little babies are growing up fast.

That includes Karma Bridges, the daughter of rapper Ludacris, who recently graduated summa cum laude from Spelman College on May 19. She received a bachelor’s degree in Documentary Filmmaking and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape!” she shared in a statement to her dad’s Ludacris Foundation. “Tell stories that are meaningful and thought provoking. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling due to its ability to heal, inspire, educate, create empathy, and ultimately catalyze positive change in the world.”

Courtesy of the Ludacris Foundation

She continued, “As a young black woman, there’s an indescribable joy when I encounter films or TV shows that authentically and comprehensively represent individuals like me. I believe that exposure to diverse narratives enable people to connect on a profound level, breaking stereotypes and creating a deeper understanding of each other’s lives. As I move into the next stage in my life, I plan to make a difference in my community through telling unique and authentic stories that resonate with me and that will hopefully one day inspire those that will come after me.”

This beauty has a bright future ahead of her. And so do the young people on this growing list of celebrity kids who are new graduates.

Michael Sterling Jr.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s adorable son finished kindergarten and is off to first grade!

Karma Bridges

Karma wrapped up her time at Spelman by graduating with honors, and her dad, Ludacris, was ecstatic. “I am super proud of her,” he told the Ludacris Foundation of her graduation with a bachelor’s degree in Documentary Filmmaking. “She is a multi-talented beautiful young woman. Her passion for her craft is infectious … And I wish her unbounded success and happiness.”

Tylayga Weatherspoon

The daughter of rapper Lil Boosie and mom Trivia graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas Southern University.

Massai Dorsey

Nia Long’s eldest son graduated from New York University (NYU), joining a few other celebrity kids on this list who got their degrees from the prestigious private research university.

Reonna Paul

Successful sports agent Rich Paul, who also happens to be singer Adele’s man, was a proud papa after watching his daughter get her degree. Reonna received a bachelor of arts in Psychology from Clark Atlanta University. While at the university, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Loyal Jones

Rapper Lil Baby and entrepreneur/influencer Jayda Cheaves’s son Loyal wrapped up pre-K and is headed to kindergarten. As Cheaves said, “Now this is when time really begins to fly.”

Riley Burruss

Kandi Burruss’s daughter Riley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Music from NYU, with an emphasis on the music business. “As a first generation college student, I am so proud of myself for reaching the finish line and staying on track to receive this degree,” she wrote on Instagram. “I cannot believe that I am the first person in my family to graduate college, and I am so grateful for everyone that came to celebrate me and those that have supported me.”

Madison Casey

The daughter of The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy and Gia Casey graduated from NYU with a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate. Her parents were beyond proud, but Madison was most proud of her accomplishment. “This was a journey filled with challenges, learning, and immeasurable growth. None of this would have been possible without the endless support and love from the most incredible duo—my parents,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your encouragement fueled my late nights of study and every step forward. This achievement isn’t just mine; it’s ours.”