Where Does The Time Go? Riley Burruss Is Officially A First-Generation College Graduate!

Riley Burruss

Riley Burruss, 21, is officially a college graduate, and her family and friends couldn’t be happier. The latest grad in town had a bash to celebrate this huge milestone the day before Mother’s Day. Riley started studying nutrition at the prestigious university but eventually changed her major to music business, following her mom, Kandi Burruss‘ footsteps.

The lush event was held at the Self Made Studio in Atlanta, and many of Kandi’s celeb friends were in attendance. Some included Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, and Monyetta Shaw-Carter, who all are relatively close friends of the Xscape singer and have appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta at some point.

Of course, Riley’s stepfather, Todd Tucker, and her step-sister, Kaela Tucker, were also in attendance to show their support.

The event had an NYU theme with purple and white decor filling the space. Several of Riley’s graduation pictures were blown up around the room, and the new grad was also on the theme, rocking a strapless purple maxi dress. She paired the dress with purple sneakers, purple and white nails, and her natural curls.

During a speech, Kandi had kind words to give to her firstborn on a day many parents are proud to witness.

“We are so appreciative of our village and those who supported Riley,” Kandi said during the speech. “You finished what you started. A lot of people don’t do that. You started college, and you finished… You did it. And [Riley’s] not one of those people that I had to call, checking on her constantly, being like, ‘Did you do your homework?’ She did it on her own… I am proud of you,” the entrepreneur and singer said lovingly.

Todd, who has known Riley for over a decade, also added some warm words during the speech.

“Riley, I am so, so proud of you. You have always been a brilliant kid, always been smart,” he said. You were born to do this, so congratulations. [You] graduated college, and I’m excited to see your next chapter.”

Kandi had Riley with Russell “Block” Spencer, but he has been in and out of the NYU grad’s life since birth. Their tumultuous relationship was sometimes documented on the RHOA but it’s unclear where they stand now.

Riley also shared her excitement about graduating on Instagram in a lengthy post. She paired the caption with an official graduation picture of herself rocking a cap and gown.

“Officially graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree from NYU! (major: music business),” her caption began.

“I have been surrounded by music my entire life, and I’d like to thank my mom for that, @kandi 🤎. Always being around my mom and her music inspired me to pursue a degree in music, so having the opportunity to actually study music business has been an amazing journey! I have truly fallen in love with my studies these past four years,” Burruss said.

Kandi became famous in the 1990s when she joined the music group Xscape as one of the lead vocalists. The group is still relevant and performs nationwide at various music concerts.

“As a first-generation college student, I am so proud of myself for reaching the finish line and staying on track to receive this degree. I cannot believe that I am the first person in my family to graduate college, and I am so grateful for everyone who came to celebrate me and those who have supported me,” Riley concluded.

Congratulations to the latest grad in town! We’re also excited to see her forge her path!