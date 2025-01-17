Getty

Cam Newton had a vulnerable moment during this week’s Special Forces episode. Since losing his NFL salary, the 35-year-old admitted he doesn’t feel like ‘Superman’ to his eight kids anymore.

“I’m going into a different phase of my life that’s going to require a different form of myself,” Newton said on the show. “Being in the NFL, everyone knows there’s a large sum of money that comes to you in a short span of time and being away from the game for three years, those checks don’t came in the same. Like I got eight kids.”

Newton was in the NFL and played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019, the Patriots in 2020, and the Panthers in 2021.

“It hurts me knowing that I can’t provide like I once did. It hurts thinking that I’m Superman, but in reality, I’m just a man,” he added.

“There’s a famous quote that says in order to get something that you’ve never had, you go to do something that you’ve never done. At 35, I can literally say, ‘Okay now I’m getting prepared for this next chapter of my life,'” the former athlete said.

The podcast host has eight children, whom he shares with three women. Four of those children are with his longtime ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor—sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swai,n and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. He also helps Proctor raise her daughter from a previous relationship.

The former athlete also has two children with photographer LaReina Shaw: their son, Caesar in addition to Jaden, who Shaw had in a previous relationship. Newton’s youngest child is with his current girlfriend, comedian Jasmin Brown, who he’s been dating since 2022. Their first child together was born in March 2024, but they haven’t yet shared her name.

This vulnerable confession comes months after Newton admitted that he is open to having more children while speaking with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on his Funky Friday podcast.

“I want more,” he said before Bryant followed up and asked, “By multiple women? What’s the intent? Or by your wife?”

“I just want God to bring them… Because my point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce.”