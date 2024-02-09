Black Love Was All Over The Red Carpet At The 2024 NFL Honors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Michael Vick (L) and Kijafa Vick attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you would have told us that the red carpet at the 2024 NFL Honors would be the most lit of all of them in the midst of awards season, we wouldn’t have believed you. But here we are.

On Thursday night, some of the NFL’s best players, including some retired greats, took to the red carpet in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to recognize the top performers in the league and announce new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So no, it’s not a sexy awards show, but plenty of stars attend (including Issa Rae and Janelle Monáe).

But what caught our eye on the red carpet wasn’t the stars, though they were dressed to the nines. Instead, we were focused on all the Black men and women who came to the show, arm-in-arm, ready to commemorate the 2023-2024 season. More than a dozen pairs showed up and showed out, which is a nice change considering so many awards shows during this time of year are seeing less and less couples, let alone Black ones.

Scroll through to see which beautiful Black couples attended the NFL Honors in anticipation of the biggest weekend in sports. We told you Black NFL wives exist!

01 01 Mike Tomlin and Kiya Winston The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach attended the event with his wife and college sweetheart, Kiya. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Kiya Tomlin (L) and Mike Tomlin attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

02 02 Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado The engaged pair complemented one another’s looks by going with all black everything. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson (L) and Sharelle Rosado attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

03 03 Michael and Kijafa Vick The former NFL great looked good alongside his beautiful wife of almost 12 years. Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro These two were recently on the verge of divorcing, but it looks like all is well, and stylish in the world of the Miami Dolphins star and his wife. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Keeta Vaccaro (L) and Tyreek Hill attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

05 05 Marcellus and Annemarie Wiley The former NFL star and sportscaster enjoyed the festivities with wife Annemarie, who many now know from being cast on the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Marcellus Wiley (L) and Annemarie Wiley attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

06 06 Tyrann Mathieu and Sydni Paige Russell Reportedly together since 2011, the New Orleans Saints safety and his partner, Sydni, looked lovely together on the red carpet. Sydni Paige Russell and Tyrann Mathieu at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Dion Dawkins and Daiyaana Muhammad The Buffalo Bills offensive tackle was a winner with his beautiful partner Daiyaana by his side. Dion Dawkins and Daiyaana Muhammad at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Terry McLaurin and Caitlin Winfrey The Washington Commanders wide receiver stepped out with his fiancée, Caitlin, for the big night. Terry McLaurin and Caitlin Winfrey at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 Najee Harris We can’t tell you the name of the Pittsburgh Steelers running back’s date for the night, but she’s a beauty! Harris won “Angry Run of the Year” at the show. Najee Harris (L) at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

10 10 Zaire Franklin and Khandice Dyson The couple, who are set to wed this spring, were all smiles on the red carpet. Franklin plays linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Zaire Franklin and Khandice Dyson attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

11 11 Kimberly Chexnayder and Jason White The NFL Total Access host turned heads next to her husband Jason White. The couple tied the knot in 2021 after having their first date, saying “I love you” and moving in together within 30 days. Kimberly Chexnayder and Jason White at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

12 12 Robert and Brenda Brazile Former NFL linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile stepped out in a unique look next to his wife, Brenda. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Brenda Brazile (L) and Robert Brazile attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

13 13 Rodney and Erika McLeod Rodney McLeod Jr., who plays safety for the Cleveland Browns, looked stylish alongside wife Erika. We love the jackets! LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Rodney McLeod Jr. (L) and Erika McLeod attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

14 14 Michelle Powell and Devin McCourty The former New England Patriots safety and his wife Michelle looked fabulous side by side. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Michelle Powell (L) and Devin McCourty attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

15 15 Kevin and Greta Warren The sports executive, who is the president and CEO for the Chicago Bears, attended the NFL Honors with his wife of more than 30 years. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Kevin Warren (L) and Greta Warren attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

16 16 Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tessa Mpagi The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety stepped out in a bold fashion look alongside his beautiful girlfriend Tessa. The two are high school sweethearts. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Tessa Mpagi (L) and Antoine Winfield Jr. attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

17 17 Justin and Kandace Jones The defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears and his childhood sweetheart Kandace looked good together on the red carpet. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Justin Jones (L) and Kandace Jones attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)