Black Love Was All Over The Red Carpet At The 2024 NFL Honors

We told you Black NFL wives exist!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Michael Vick (L) and Kijafa Vick attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

If you would have told us that the red carpet at the 2024 NFL Honors would be the most lit of all of them in the midst of awards season, we wouldn’t have believed you. But here we are.

On Thursday night, some of the NFL’s best players, including some retired greats, took to the red carpet in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to recognize the top performers in the league and announce new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So no, it’s not a sexy awards show, but plenty of stars attend (including Issa Rae and Janelle Monáe).

But what caught our eye on the red carpet wasn’t the stars, though they were dressed to the nines. Instead, we were focused on all the Black men and women who came to the show, arm-in-arm, ready to commemorate the 2023-2024 season. More than a dozen pairs showed up and showed out, which is a nice change considering so many awards shows during this time of year are seeing less and less couples, let alone Black ones.

Scroll through to see which beautiful Black couples attended the NFL Honors in anticipation of the biggest weekend in sports. We told you Black NFL wives exist!

