ICYMI: The Combs Twins Went To Homecoming With LeBron James’ Son And Their School’s Star Quarterback

It’s always a cute moment when celebrity kids link up. The Combs twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, recently went to homecoming at their high school Sierra Canyon, enjoying the event with their sister Chance. The twins were also accompanied by their dates: Sierra Canyon quarterback Nicolas “Boogie” Johnson and Bryce James — son of LeBron and Savannah James.

In a picture from the recent event, we can see the twins wearing matching strappy LBDs (little black dresses) and heeled sandals. Bryce and Nicolas are seen standing on both sides of the girls with charming smiles on their faces. The boys wore all black; Bryce went with a turtleneck and pants while Boogie went with a suit.

The teens have also supported Bryce in the past. They were seen at one of the basketball star’s traveling team games in Vegas during the summer.

Both D’Lila and Jessie as well as Bryce are quickly inching towards adulthood and paving an identity outside of their famous parents’ shadows. The girls have been pursuing a modeling career, having recently rocked the runway at Miami Swim Week. In 2022, they also made an indelible appearance on the Dolce & Gabbana runway. The girls seem to be flourishing despite the absence of their mother, Kim Porter, who passed away in November 2018.

Bryce has also become increasingly visible in the sports world as he recently transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He’s currently playing as a shooting guard. He previously attended Sierra Canyon School with the girls, which also happens to be where his older brother Bronny played before going on to attend the University of Southern California, or USC. He is the first in his family to attend college. Congratulations are also in order for Bronny, as he received an offer from Ohio State University after making an unofficial visit to the school.