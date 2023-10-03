The Combs Sisters Were Triplets At Their High School Homecoming Dance

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

Would you believe us if we told you that D’Lila Star, Jessie James, and their sister Chance are old enough to attend a homecoming dance? It’s hard to believe that little kids we saw grow up are already deep in high school and forming their own identities, but they are!

The three sisters, which are the twins, 16, and Chance 17, attended homecoming at their school Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. All three wore short embellished black dresses and black heeled sandals. Chance stood in the middle, all smiles while the twins stood on both sides of her and showed off their signature pout.

“Your BEAUTIFUL Mommy would be sooo very PROUD!!!,” a commenter on the post said. “Such classy young ladies!!!”

The Combs twins also cheered at the homecoming game, sharing a video of them in their blue and white uniforms on TikTok.

The girls have their hands in different things these days. In addition to their studies and cheerleading, they’re also in their modeling bag. The teenagers ripped the runway at Miami Swim Week in July.

Their father, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, recently got emotional when talking about his daughters during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“When I look at my daughters, it’s surreal. ‘Oh God thank you.’ That’s all I say when I see them. Thank you for the blessing,” he said joyfully.

This was in response to watching a clip of the twins and Chance commenting on how happy their dad has been that they’re forging their own path.

“He’s very happy we’re becoming like our own brand. He’s really happy for us,” Chance said during the interview. “He’s been texting us all day,” one of the twins interjected.

The twins, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, lost their mom, Kim Porter, to pneumonia in November of 2018. Chance’s mother is Sarah Chapman.

The girls, born months apart, have had a close bond since they were young, and are creating a similarly close bond with their baby sister, Love, born in 2022.

“She’s amazing, so cute. We lover her so much,” Jessie James told Page Six, with Chance adding that the soon-to-be 1-year-old is a “mini” version of them.