Diddy’s Daughters Slayed At Their First High School Homecoming Dance

In case you missed it, Diddy’s daughters are growing up and recently attended their first high school homecoming dance.

The girls, who attend the high school for celebrity offspring in Los Angeles, Sierra Canyon, got all dressed up for the dance this past weekend. The twins, Jessie and D’Lila, matched in metallic purple dresses while Chance wore a slightly off-the-shoulder little red dress (with a Dolce and Gabbana clutch). The girls had fun on social media before they headed out for the festivities.

But the girls didn’t just take part in the dance. The twins were also a part of the big game. The freshman are cheerleaders for Sierra Canyon, both a base and flyer. They showed off their talents and school spirit at the homecoming game.

When they’re not doing the typical teenage activities, the Combs girls are taking advantage of some incredible opportunities together. Back in August, the trio walked in their first designer fashion show, strutting their stuff in Venice, Italy for the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show.

Such opportunities have come about as Diddy has made it a priority to nurture the aspirations of his kids. He said knowing what they want to do with their lives and helping them do the work to make it happen became of the utmost importance in the wake of Kim Porter’s death.

“We’re really focused on our plan after this. Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do. We formed a company called Combs Cartel, which is our family business and a lot of their projects will go underneath that. But, we’re trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family,” he said last spring. “Losing Kim and now being a single father of six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, ‘cause I know how rough it is out there.'”

Whatever the future holds for the girls, when it comes to the present, we’re glad to see they’re getting to have some experiences, including the simple fun of a high school dance, that they won’t soon forget.