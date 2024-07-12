ICYMI: Colman Domingo, Kyla Pratt, And Other Black Stars Sang 'Before I Let Go' During Their Flight To ESSENCE Fest

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Some people are still reeling from all the fun that was had at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, and that includes some celebrities who attended.

In case you missed it, a clip circulated on social media this week of some Black celebs flying in first class and jamming to “Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly. The stars filmed on the Delta flight headed to New Orleans were having a whole concert in first class, reminding us why being Black is a top-tier experience.

Some of the notable figures sighted include Kyla Pratt, Amber Riley, Ava DuVernay (who was the one filming), actor Colman Domingo, actress Aisha Hinds, and comedian Affion Crockett.

A few social media commenters said the flight was “the real Soul Plane.”

Some people who were actually on the flight also commented on the wholesome experience.

“We we’re [sic] leaving LA heading to essence Fest … best flight ever 😂😂😂😂,” said Lia Jones, a beauty mogul and business coach.

Another commenter, celebrity makeup artist Saisha Beecham, said, “lol! Thats [sic] me in the black glasses. Too much fun!! 🥰🥰🥰”

This year, ESSENCE celebrated the big 30 of its very popular festival and had mega superstars like Janet Jackson, Victoria Money, Charlie Wilson, Usher, The Roots, and SWV, among many others, perform to mark the celebration. Frankie Beverly, whose tune got that first-class section dancing, was also honored at the Festival in a tribute put together by Bryan-Michael Cox as he retired from performing. Beverly performed at the very first ESSENCE Fest concert in 1995.

The iconic Ms. Jackson took some time out to share what was different about her performance this time around and also what she loves about the Festival.

“I think the one thing people can expect more of that they really never got, I talk a little bit more during this show than I normally do,” she said in an Instagram video collab with ESSENCE. “So I’ve heard people say that they enjoy seeing my personality come during the show.”

The concert series took place between July 5-7 at the Caesars Superdome, while the lineup of free panels, activations and sponsored moments took place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on those same dates. It’s beautiful to see what a unifying effect the Festival and culture we create continue to have on us!