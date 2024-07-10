Victoria Monét, Regina King, Serena Williams, Morris Chestnut, And More Spotted At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Victoria Monet attend 2024 Essence Music Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

The best and brightest in Black entertainment, commerce, politics, content creation, and more were all present in the NOLA heat for the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This year was extra special as we took everything up a notch to celebrate our 30th anniversary in grand fashion.

Headliner Victoria Monét was spotted front row fawning over Usher’s 20th Anniversary performance of Confessions. Serena Williams was on the ground at the Convention Center, going viral for her stamp of approval on Kendrick Lamar’s beef-ending summer hit “Not Like Us.” Oscar nominees like Colman Domingo and Aunjanue Ellis were spotted in the halls of our Film Festival, while Black women in the highest seats of power were seen on the floor of our Global Black Economic Forum.

Take a look at some of the stars that celebrated our 30th birthday with us!

Sanaa Lathan & Regina Hall NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall seen backstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lela Rochon & Garcelle Beauvais NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Lela Rochon and Garcelle Beauvais attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

McKinley Freeman, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) McKinley Freeman, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut speak onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kyla Pratt, Victoria Monet and Tisha Campbell NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 7: Kyla Pratt, Victoria Monet and Tisha Campbell attend a Party celebrating 30 years of Essence hosted by Kenny Burns at The Fillmore New Orleans on July 7, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Mya NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Mya performs onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Regina King NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Actress Regina King speaks onstage during Night 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome July 7, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Meagan Good & Cory Hardrict NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Aldis Hodge NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 6: Aldis Hodge attends Celebrating 30 Years Of Festival Weekend Hosted By Kenny Burns at The Fillmore New Orleans on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Madam VP Kamala Harris NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 6: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the Global Black Economic Forum at the 30th annual Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Harris was at the event to participate in a conversation with Essence Magazine President and CEO Caroline A. Wanga. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo & Kendrick Sampson NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Kendrick Sampson attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Rhoyle Ivy King NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Rhoyle Ivy King attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Serena Williams NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Tabitha Brown NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Tabitha Brown attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

MC Lyte & VanVan NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) MC Lyte and Van Van attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Flau’jae Johnson NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Bilal, Anthony Hamilton and Luke James NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: (L-R) Bilal, Anthony Hamilton and Luke James attend Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Danielle Brooks NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Danielle Brooks attends during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

KeKe Palmer NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Keke Palmer attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

DeWanda Wise, Colman Domingo, Kendrick Sampson and Aml Ameen NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) DeWanda Wise, Colman Domingo, Kendrick Sampson and Aml Ameen attend the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)