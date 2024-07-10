HomeFestival

Victoria Monét, Regina King, Serena Williams, Morris Chestnut, And More Spotted At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

The stars were shining brightly in New Orleans over the weekend while celebrating 30 years of loving us at activations, panel discussions, parties, and of course, our iconic concerts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Victoria Monet attend 2024 Essence Music Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)
The best and brightest in Black entertainment, commerce, politics, content creation, and more were all present in the NOLA heat for the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This year was extra special as we took everything up a notch to celebrate our 30th anniversary in grand fashion.

Headliner Victoria Monét was spotted front row fawning over Usher’s 20th Anniversary performance of Confessions. Serena Williams was on the ground at the Convention Center, going viral for her stamp of approval on Kendrick Lamar’s beef-ending summer hit “Not Like Us.” Oscar nominees like Colman Domingo and Aunjanue Ellis were spotted in the halls of our Film Festival, while Black women in the highest seats of power were seen on the floor of our Global Black Economic Forum.

Take a look at some of the stars that celebrated our 30th birthday with us!

