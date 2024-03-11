Black Men Brought Their Daughters To The Oscars And It’s Giving Us All The Feels

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If you were given the hottest ticket in Tinseltown to attend the Academy Awards, who would you take as your plus-one? A romantic partner is an obvious choice. Your mom? You can’t go wrong there. From time to time, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars attend with a sibling. Many times, stars seem to go alone. But last night, we noticed a few famous Black celebrity men showed up for the big night with their number one girls — their daughters.

For instance, nominee Jeffrey Wright, who was up for Best Actor for his work in the delightful American Fiction, brought his daughter, Juno, as well as his son Elijah, whom he shares with ex-wife, British actress Carmen Ejogo. They were seen all smiles with their dad during the live show, especially when American Fiction writer Cord Jefferson took home a statuette for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Elijah Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Juno Wright at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)

There was also comedian and Tony-winning actor David Alan Grier, who was the announcer during the show. He arrived with his daughter, the beautiful Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim, or “Lulu.” She was also his special plus-one at the Tony Awards in 2022.

“I wanted to be here cause it’s the Oscars!” the 16-year-old shared during an interview with ABC on the Red Carpet.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“When Lulu was in grade school, the morning after the Oscars she said, ‘Daddy I want you to take me to the Oscars next year.’ I said, I’d love to,'” David shared with the reporter. “‘Now I need you to get me a script, get that script produced. It’s got to be a good part, something like where someone dies! We’ll both get to the Oscars.’ But here we are, belatedly.”

In addition to the Griers, actor, director and producer Nate Parker, whose most recent project, the short film I Know I Can and the BET original film American Skin, came out in 2020 and 2019, attended with one of his daughters.

US actor Nate Parker (L) and his daughter Justice attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

He shares four with wife Sarah DiSanto. The beauty is almost the same height as her dad, and is a good blend of Parker and DiSanto.

We loved seeing the actors and their favorite girls enjoy the event, and each other’s company. Here’s to seeing more daddy-daughter moments during awards season and beyond!