Goods For Globe-Trotters

Health is wealth—and in my career as a travel journalist, I’ve found that to be particularly true when I’m taking long international trips. The wear and tear is real—which is why I’ve committed to certain practices and products to help ensure that my body receives maximum fuel and can reset. This includes prioritizing fitness classes at my home studio, LIFT Society in Hollywood; well-balanced eating with meal-prep program Methodology; rituals such as staying on top of skin care, keeping my immune system strong and maintaining gut health; and ensuring that I’m creating the ideal environment for a good night’s sleep. At home or on the go, these are the essentials.

HOKA

HOKA Clifton 9, $145 Shock-absorbing with a cloud-like sole, these shoes help me weave through airports without pain. hoka.com

Frette

Frette Sheet Set, Queen, $345After a long week of travel, investing in bedding at home has been the best decision. To recreate a hotel-like stay, Marriott’s home collection of items, like these buttery-soft sheets, give my body the deep sleep it needs to stay healthy. luxurycollectionstore.com

Coyuchi

Coyuchi Turiya™ Organic Latex Pillow, $148 Coyuchi’s pillow (one per purchase) is a game-changer for its support of spinal alignment. This one relieves neck pressure. coyuchi.com

Quince

Quince Organic Airy Gauze Full/Queen Blanket, $80

This gauze blanket is like being wrapped in a warm hug when my body is sore. quince.com

Westin

Westin Sleep Well Lavender Balm, $19

Westin’s Lavender Balm offers a calming reset to help me transition back to my time zone. Its scent creates a spa-like atmosphere. westinstore.com

HUM

HUM Beauty zzZz, $12

When the time-zone changes are especially hard to overcome, this natural sleep aid is the perfect pathway to dreamland. humnutrition.com

Cuisinart

Cuisinart Compact Portable Blending/Chopping System, $80

A smoothie with Designs for Health’s PaleoGreens ($73) blended in is a must in order to get my nutrients. I take this travel-size gadget with me on my trips. cuisinart.com

Gaia Herbs

Gaia Herbs Gas & Bloating Vegan Capsules, 50 for $29Along with a fiber-rich diet, herbs with chamomile and lemon balm offer digestion support. gaiaherbs.com

Woomen Fertility

Woomen Fertility Acupuncture Treatment, $120 for 60 minutes

I count on L.A.–based Nefertiti Abdou, D.A.O.M., who creates regimens for women’s health— from hormonal balance to deep rest. woomenfertility.com

Shani Darden

Shani Darden Moisture Boost Plumping Serum, $78, and Signature Nourishing Facial Mask, $58

These treatments revitalize skin that’s weary from jet-setting—and they keep my pores clear. shanidarden.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum, $110

To restore the moisture that plane travel depletes, my holy grail is this super-hydrating boost serum. drsturm.com

Omnilux Clear, $395

The LED light mask is my hotel companion, preventing acne and improving skin texture. omniluxled.com