Skin Care Products And Practices To Help You Glow All Year Long

The new year, for a great number of people, is an opportunity to start over and do things differently. But overhauls don’t just apply to fitness goals, boundary setting and dating habits. An overhaul can be done on one’s skincare regimen, too. As you make your appointments for checkups to start the year off right, many are locking in times with dermatologists to address dermis dilemmas.

“By far the biggest concern is hyperpigmentation followed by curiosity about aesthetic treatments,” says NYC-based board-certified dermatologist Camille Howard Verovic, DO, FAAD. “In addition, many patients are concerned with skin texture,” she adds. “They are typically looking for smoother and softer skin.”

Where does one start when it comes to achieving their desired skin texture and look? Having the right products is clutch, and Verovic has some recommendations. She’s teamed up with Ulta Beauty as part of their Love Your Skin Event, taking place through January 20, to educate people on best practices and skin care products. We asked the doc for some insights on what items the girls (myself included) need to improve skin health, what helps when it comes to diet and habits, and ways to keep glowing skin going as we age. Here’s the tea. Or the serum.

Essential Items

Verovic says that when it comes to putting together an arsenal of products sure to have a positive impact on your skin health, there are four essentials: a gentle cleanser, a hydroxy acid that exfoliates, a sunblock to protect the skin, and a moisturizer that’s rich in lipids and humectants. Her personal favorites to recommend include Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, CoTz Flawless Complexion SPF 50 and Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane.

Oil Control

Oily skin is a menace for many. For those who deal with it though, some are are going about cleansing it all wrong. According to a Skin Survey from CeraVe in 2017 of a thousand women and men in the U.S., nearly 50 percent of individuals with oily skin were washing it with hand or body soap, and 55 percent were simply using water. No ma’am (and sir). For those with oily skin who really want to ease all that sebum, Verovic says pay attention to the ingredients in products. “For oily skin, look for oil-free, non-comedogenic products,” she says. “Consider the beta hydroxy acid and salicylic acid to control excess oil and prevent breakouts.”

Diet Is Everything

Sure, we know drinking a good amount of water is a must. But there are other things we consume and habits we have that can be detrimental to our skin health, especially when we go overboard. Verovic says the key to healthy, bright skin is a diet that consists of a wide variety of foods, and avoiding unhealthy practices. “Try to think of your skin just like you think of any other organ. A diet rich in vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains is great for your entire body,” she says. “Avoid high glycemic foods. Say no to vaping and drink in moderation.”

Prepare Skin for the Future

Good skin care now will pay off much later. But it’s never too late to practice habits that can ensure you’re part of team #BlackDontCrack as you get older, even if you haven’t been an amateur esthetician when it comes to your morning and nighttime routine. Verovic says even small additions to your regimen have a big impact in the long run. “First, try not to pick yourself apart. Aging is a privilege!” she says, recommending items like over-the-counter retinol, which can help with acne, enlarged pores and more to support skin as you age. “Take care of your melanin. Wear sunblock every day and you can incorporate a retinol at night in your skincare routine.”