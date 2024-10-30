Stunning Celebrity Date Nights And Monumental Celebrations: The Best Of Black Love In October

Getty

There’s one thing our favorite Black celebrity couples will do: step out fabulously and be seen.

Although this month marked the beginning of the cozy season, these couples had no problem being outside to celebrate their most significant moments. Take Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Sterling K. Brown. We saw them shutting down the 2024 Academy Museum Gala and heading to Miami for the NBA Heat statue reveal.

Next, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated Cici’s birthday, and Quad Webb honored her new partner with a fun birthday party in Atlanta. These celebrity couples lived their best lives, from steamy date nights like Judy and DaBrat attending the Usher concert to gallery openings like Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade:

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts:

Ciara and Russell Wilson:

Steve and Marjorie Harvey:

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz:

Ryan Michelle Bathe And Sterling K. Brown:

Vedo and his wife:

Magic and Cookie Johnson:

Quad and her partner:

DaBrat and Judy: