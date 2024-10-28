HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ONE Music Fest, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Simone Biles And More

From VP Kamala Harris’ electric presidential rally in Houston, to the big weekend in Atlanta, celebrities and several figures of status were out and about.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Simone Biles attends the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala at Hotel Casa del Mar on October 24, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
This past week was truly one to remember. In Atlanta, the Spelhouse tailgate commenced, highlighting one of the biggest homecoming celebrations in the country. The annual ONE Music Fest also went down, featuring performances from Victoria Monét, Ari Lennox, Latto, T.I., GloRilla, and many more.

At a campaign rally in Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland stood united in endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Beyoncé emphasized her role as a mother, not a celebrity, passionately calling for a better future. Her message energized the crowd, urging Texans to vote for change. The premiere of Simone Biles Rising 2 was held in Los Angeles, creating a buzz for the second installment of the Olympic champion’s new docuseries.

Tale a look and all the stars spotted from coast to coast.

