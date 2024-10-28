Star Gazing: ONE Music Fest, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Simone Biles And More

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Simone Biles attends the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala at Hotel Casa del Mar on October 24, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

This past week was truly one to remember. In Atlanta, the Spelhouse tailgate commenced, highlighting one of the biggest homecoming celebrations in the country. The annual ONE Music Fest also went down, featuring performances from Victoria Monét, Ari Lennox, Latto, T.I., GloRilla, and many more.

At a campaign rally in Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland stood united in endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Beyoncé emphasized her role as a mother, not a celebrity, passionately calling for a better future. Her message energized the crowd, urging Texans to vote for change. The premiere of Simone Biles Rising 2 was held in Los Angeles, creating a buzz for the second installment of the Olympic champion’s new docuseries.

Tale a look and all the stars spotted from coast to coast.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland support VP Kamala Harris. HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Singers Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé speak at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

VP Kamala Harris and Beyoncé embrace. HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris embraces singer Beyoncé at a campaign rally on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Simone Biles in California. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Simone Biles attends the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala at Hotel Casa del Mar on October 24, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson and Kerry Washington at the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Quinta Brunson and Kerry Washington attend the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Emayatzy Corinealdi at The Beverly Hilton. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Emayatzy Corinealdi attends the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Sister sharing a moment. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Singers Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey attend the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at the Petersen Automotive Museum on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson poses for the camera. STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Quinta Brunson attends the 34th Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards Gala at Radford Studio Center on October 26, 2024 in Studio City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Victoria Monét and ONE Music Fest. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Victoria Monet performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

GloRilla performs onstage in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: GloRilla performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Latto rocks the crowd in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Latto performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Jhené Aiko and Big Sean perform at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 – Big Sean at East End Studios on October 24, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Ari Lennox smiles for the crowd. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Ari Lennox performs onstage at 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

erry Washington campaigns for Kamala Harris. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 27: Kerry Washington Campaigns For Kamala Harris on October 27, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union dance the night away. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 25: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend his 003 Statues Are Forever Party With FWRD at Queen Miami Beach on October 25, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for FWRD)

Colman Domingo at SCAD. SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Colman Domingo attends the Spotlight Award Presentation during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Trustees Theater on October 26, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)