Victoria Monét Cuddled Up With This Star Rapper Following Split From John Gaines

Victoria Monét is cozying up to one of the UK’s biggest MCs after announcing that she is single in September.

In photos acquired by UK tabloid The Sun, Monét was seen at London’s Heathrow Airport sharing a smooch with rapper Stormzy on October 10. The singer looked quite teeny next to the British superstar, born Michael Owuo, who is reportedly 6’5″. In addition to a kiss, they shared an embrace.

Both parties have recently broken out of some serious relationships. Monét announced in September that she and John Gaines, whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Hazel with, had separated 10 months prior.

“Yes, we have seen all of the questions and extremely false accusations of our origin story and we have thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths,” they shared jointly. “Ultimately we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.”

“We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore,” they added. “There was no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama. We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would best be done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter.”

As for Stormzy, he split from his longtime partner, Love Island host Maya Jama, in July. They initially began their relationship in 2014, broke up after five years, and reunited in 2023. They, too, shared the news of their breakup with a joint statement posted on Instagram.

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends.”

Stormzy is known for being one of the biggest rappers across the pond, a grime star with hit singles including “Vossi Bop,” “Own It,” “Shut Up,” and 2024’s “Backbone.”

That said, a kiss and hug does not make a couple. But whatever they are, the two seem to enjoy each other’s company right now, and we’re here for it.