Victoria Monét And John Gaines Confirm Breakup: ‘There Was No Infidelity’

We’re sad to report that Grammy-award-winning singer Victoria Monét and her former partner and father of her child, Hazel Monét Gaines, have broken up.

Although the internet has speculated their split for quite some time, Victoria Monet and John Gaines haven’t confirmed the end of their relationship until now. In a joint statement shared via social media, they both confirmed that they broke up ten months ago and have been trying to focus on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Hazel.

The statement shared on X (Twitter) reads, “We spent the last ten months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore.”

The pair noted that no drama or toxic behavior contributed to their split; they grew apart and would like to focus on their growing journeys. “We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact. We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time,” the statement continues.



Even though they aren’t married, they are proud parents to their only child, Hazel Monét Gaines, born in 2021. In a September 2021 interview with ESSENCE, Monét shared that marrying Gaines is “the plan, for sure.” She continued, We’re completely in love and enjoying our new chapter … [Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger, and I’ve seen him change in ways that I know he didn’t expect. She’s growing us up.”

We wish them the best as they continue navigating their separate lives and co-parenting.