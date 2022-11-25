New Music This Week: Omeretta The Great, Stormzy, Meek Mill And More

Happy Friday, folks. It’s our hope that you enjoyed your Thanksgiving, and that the day was filled with fellowship and amazing moments with loved ones. Now, we’ve got some great new music to get you and yours through the rest of the weekend.

Our list today includes Omeretta the Great’s new EP titled Emotional Gangsta, Summer Walker and Sexxy Red linked up in the visual for “Sense Dat God Gave You,” the legendary Juicy J and La Chat came together for “Mind Yo Business,” and Meek Mill drops the highly-anticipated mixtape Flamerz 5. New releases this week also feature tunes from Stormzy, Tsu Surf, Lil Baby, and more.

Take a look at our new music roundup below.