New Music This Week: Omeretta The Great, Stormzy, Meek Mill And More

Happy Friday, folks. It’s our hope that you enjoyed your Thanksgiving, and that the day was filled with fellowship and amazing moments with loved ones. Now, we’ve got some great new music to get you and yours through the rest of the weekend.
Our list today includes Omeretta the Great’s new EP titled Emotional Gangsta, Summer Walker and Sexxy Red linked up in the visual for “Sense Dat God Gave You,” the legendary Juicy J and La Chat came together for “Mind Yo Business,” and Meek Mill drops the highly-anticipated mixtape Flamerz 5. New releases this week also feature tunes from Stormzy, Tsu Surf, Lil Baby, and more.
Take a look at our new music roundup below.
01
Summer Walker & Sexxy Red – “Sense Dat God Gave You”
Earlier this week, Summer Walker teamed up with Sexyy Red for a new single titled “Sense dat God gave you,” where we see the Atlanta native rapping a bit. Check it out HERE
.
02
Omeretta the Great – ‘Emotional Gangsta’
Omeretta The Great shared her Emotional Gangsta
EP over the weekend. The eight-track body of work features guest appearances from Tink and Key Glock. Listen to it HERE
.
03
Juicy J ft. La Chat – “Mind Yo Business”
Wednesday, Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J released the new visual for “Mind Yo Business,” a collaboration alongside Hypnotize Minds alumni La Chat. Watch it HERE
.
04
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’
After months of anticipation, Stormzy has released his third studio album, This is What I Mean
. Stream the project HERE
.
05
Meek Mill – ‘Flamerz 5’
Meek Mill unveiled his new mixtape, Flamerz 5
, which sees him rapping over the instrumentals of some the the industry’s hottest instrumentals. The project includes appearances from Tafia, Kur, Fridayy, Vory, and more. Check it out HERE
.
06
Lil Baby ft. Nardo Wick – “Pop Out”
This week, Lil Baby dropped off the latest release from his new album, the music video for “Pop Out,” featuring Nardo Wick. Watch it HERE
.
07
Tsu Surf – ‘Disparu’
The New Jersey artist shares the 16-song album Disparu, which includes appearances from Jim Jones, Remy Ma, Jordyn, and more. Stream it HERE
.