Beyoncé Endorses Kamala Harris For President At Houston Rally: “It’s Time For America To Sing A New Song”

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Beyoncé has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president — a powerful show of support she made loud and clear at a Houston rally on Friday. In front of an energized crowd in her hometown, she joined Harris to champion reproductive rights with a message that resonated on a deeply personal level.

“I’m not here as a celebrity; I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she shared with a passionate crowd. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.” She urged, “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Singers Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé speak at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

As if that wasn’t enough to bring the crowd to its feet, Beyoncé was joined by best friend and Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, who cheered her on. With the kind of energy only Bey could bring, she introduced Vice President Harris with a rallying call: “It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song?” The crowd roared in response as she concluded, “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

This time, there was no performance — a departure from her rally for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Instead, Beyoncé’s presence and words took center stage as she lent her full support to Harris’s message. Since July, Harris’s campaign has adopted Beyoncé’s powerful anthem, “Freedom” from Lemonade, a song rooted in the spirit of resistance and resilience, echoing Southern Black spirituals. This rally spotlighted Harris’s fight against Texas’s restrictive abortion laws, a cause central to her platform.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris embraces singer Beyoncé at a campaign rally on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Harris addressed the crowd, underscoring the urgency of defending freedoms under threat. “We know freedom is not to be given. It is not to be bestowed. It is ours by right, and we are prepared to fight for it,” she proclaimed. “We must be loud. We must organize. We must mobilize. We must energize.”

Other big names graced the rally, with legendary Texan Willie Nelson performing and actress Jessica Alba speaking earlier. But it was Beyoncé’s powerful appearance and words as a mother, a Texan, and a Black woman that set a decisive tone for what promises to be a defining 2024 race.