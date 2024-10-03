WATCH: Netflix Unveils The Exciting Trailer For ‘Simone Biles Rising 2’

Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix released the trailer for the second installment of Simone Biles Rising, which is set to premiere on October 25.

The final two episodes of this four-part series offers an intimate look into Biles’ remarkable return to the Olympic stage. Directed by Katie Walsh, the documentary follows Simone’s journey through the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, where she secured her place on Team USA, and her historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Viewers will witness Biles’ triumphant capture of three gold medals and one silver, while gaining insight into her personal battles and victories off the mat. Simone Biles Rising 2 explores not only her dominance in gymnastics but also her resilience, mental health journey, and the strength it took to rise again after her withdrawal from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

With exclusive access to Biles’ experiences, fans will have the opportunity to follow one of the most decorated gymnasts in history as she continues to inspire the world.

Take a look at the trailer for Simone Biles Rising 2 below.