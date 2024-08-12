HomeNews

Top 10 Black Girl Magic Paris Olympic Moments

The Olympics might be over, but ESSENCE can’t stop re-living these top tier Black Girl Magic moments.
FRANCK FIFE / Contributor / Getty Images
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

After the final medal count was tallied for the 2024 Paris Olympics, women were the undeniable winners of this year’s Games. For Team USA, women bested the men by seven medals, taking home 67 out of the total 126; however, one of these is in contention after the International Olympic Committee asked Jordan Chiles’ to cede her bronze medal to Romania.

As ESSENCE previously reported, Black women earned 38 of those medals for Team USA, and while the Olympics might be over, we can’t stop re-living these top tier Black Girl Magic moments.  

