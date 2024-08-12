Top 10 Black Girl Magic Paris Olympic Moments

FRANCK FIFE / Contributor / Getty Images

After the final medal count was tallied for the 2024 Paris Olympics, women were the undeniable winners of this year’s Games. For Team USA, women bested the men by seven medals, taking home 67 out of the total 126; however, one of these is in contention after the International Olympic Committee asked Jordan Chiles’ to cede her bronze medal to Romania.

As ESSENCE previously reported, Black women earned 38 of those medals for Team USA, and while the Olympics might be over, we can’t stop re-living these top tier Black Girl Magic moments.

01 01 The First All-Black Gymnastics Podium Women’s gymnastics ended with a bang with Brazil’s gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, and Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles with silver and bronze respectively for the individual floor event. Even though Jordan Chiles’ medal in this event is now being contested, this photo will live on forever. The three athletes were aware they were making history, with Biles telling Olympics.com, “As soon as we were standing there, me and Jordan looked at each other…We were kind of all cherishing that together because we knew how special it would be, and we knew the impact that it would make on all the little girls around the world that are trying to do what we’re doing, just for them to know that it’s possible.” PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (C) of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles (L) of Team United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

02 02 Team USA Wins 8th Consecutive Gold In Women’s 4×400 In addition to winning gold, Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes set a new American record with their time of 3:15:27. Incredibly enough, they were only one tenth of a second away from setting a new world record. 400m world record hurdler and gold medalist McLaughlin-Levrone ran second leg, as opposed to her usual anchor, providing the U.S. with a large lead after coming in at 47.70. “We knew it was gonna look a little unconventional, but we knew if we did our parts it was going to be fun,” said McLaughlin-Levrone. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes of Team United States celebrat winning the Gold medal in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

03 03 Lauren Scruggs Became First Black Woman To Win An Olympic Individual Medal In Fencing In her Olympics debut, Lauren Scruggs earned a silver medal in women’s individual foil, making her the first Black woman in the U.S. to secure an Olympic medal in fencing. Ahead of the Games, the Harvard student told NCAA.com, “Fencing has largely, historically been a non-Black sport,” adding “So I hope to inspire young Black girls to get into fencing and to think that they can have a place in the sport. I just hope that more people who look like me, little girls like me, feel they have a place in the sport.” The Queens native is doing just that and she also helped Team USA secure their first gold medal in the team foil competition. US’ Lauren Scruggs reacts after winning the women’s foil team gold medal bout between Italy and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 Sifan Hassan Ran 35.5 Miles Within 142 Hours, Winning Three Gold Medals No one in 40 years has attempted to run the 5,000, 10,000 and marathon distances at the Olympics…until the Netherland’s Sifan Hassan. Incredibly, Hassan won bronze in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races and even managed to break an Olympic record for the marathon, finishing at 2:22:55, after she’d already run 50 laps around the Stade de France track in the previous two races. “From the beginning to the end, it was so hard. Every step of the way. I was thinking, ‘Why did I do that? What is wrong with me?’ If I hadn’t done it, I would feel so comfortable here,” said Hassan after the race. This wasn’t Hassan’s first treble—in Tokyo, she won bronze in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates as she finishes first and wins a gold medal while setting a new Olympic Record competing in the Women’s Marathon during Day 16 of Athletics Marathon – Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

05 05 St. Lucian Sprinter Becomes Fastest Woman In The World St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred won the first ever Olympic medal for her home country, after beating out American favorite Sha’Carri Richardson’s in the 100m dash with a 10.72 second finish. This was the culmination of a lifelong dream. As Alfred told Olympics.com, “Growing up, I always said I wanted to be one of St. Lucia’s first medalists… first gold medalists.” PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Julien Alfred of Santa Lucia celebrate win during Women’s 100m Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

06 06 Coco Gauff Was The Youngest Flag Bearer Ever For Team USA Coco Gauff was selected to be the female flag bearer for Team USA during the opening ceremony, becoming the youngest and first tennis star to receive this honor. “I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” stated the 20-year-old. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is – at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.” Team United States of America and flagbearers Coco Gauff and Lebron James during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

07 07 Allyson Felix Elected To Represent Athletes At The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Sprinter Allyson Felix, has 11 Olympic medals, 7 gold, and is the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time. Last Thursday, the now-retired Felix was elected by and to represent athletes at the IOC for an eight-year term. She will be responsible with key decision making, including helping to pick the host city for the 2036 and 2040 Summer Olympic Games. “My biggest goal is to hear, and take some time to listen to what is going on,” stated Felix. Prior to the election, Felix was an IOC-appointed member of the Olympic athletes commission, where she helped instate a first for the Paris Games: a nursery for parent-athletes in Olympic village. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Allyson Felix of Team United States, speaks after being elected into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes Commission (AC), during the 142nd IOC Session on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Main Press Centre on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by George Mattock/Getty Images)

08 08 Boxer Cindy Ngamba Earns First-Ever Refugee Olympic Team Medal The Refugee Olympic Team won its first ever Olympic medal after boxer Cindy Ngamba won bronze. The IOC created this team in 2015, in order “to draw attention to the plight of refugees worldwide and offer a symbol of hope” and has almost tripled going from 10 athletes at the Rio Games to 37 competing in Paris. The Cameroonian born boxer took up the sport when she was 11-years-old, and when she qualified for this year’s Games, this was the first time the Refugee Olympic Team sent a boxer to the Games. Because of her sexual orientation, she has been unable to return to her home country where she could face prison time. “If I was sent back, I can be in danger,” stated Ngamba. “So, I was given the refugee status to be safe and protected.” PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Bronze Medallist Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team bites her medal during the Boxing Women’s 75kg medal ceremony after the Boxing Women’s 75kg Final match on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

09 09 Dominica Sent One Track & Field Athlete To The Games And Thea LaFond Won Gold When Thea LaFond captured gold in the triple jump, it was the first time the Caribbean nation has ever won an Olympic medal. After her win, LaFond said, “It’s an understatement to say it’s a really big deal…Sometimes you wonder if being from a small country means that you have less accessibility to resources…But we’ve been really big on (prioritizing) quality and just executing it.” PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 03: Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica celebrates following the Women’s Triple Jump Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)