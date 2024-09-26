Simone Biles To Bring A ‘Taste of Gold’ To Houston’s George Bush Airport

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Simone Biles — or as we should say, the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history — is taking her talents to new heights, and this time, it’s not on the mat.

Biles is gearing up to elevate airport dining with her first-ever restaurant, Taste of Gold, set to open at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport in early 2025. Known for her grace, strength, and determination in gymnastics, Biles is now channeling that same winning spirit into a brand new arena: the culinary world.

“I am a foodie at heart,” Biles shared, expressing her excitement about offering travelers something special at her hometown airport​.

Partnering with The Playmakers Group, Biles’ restaurant will be strategically located in Terminal A near Gate A8. The menu will highlight bold Tex-Mex-inspired flavors, drawing from the culinary creativity of renowned restaurateur Mark Brezinski. Known for his work on high-profile dining projects, Brezinski is bringing his expertise to craft a menu that reflects the excellence Biles embodies. With dishes aimed at delivering both comfort and a touch of luxury, Taste of Gold will give travelers a reason to pause and indulge before their flights​.

“Simone Biles is the ultimate symbol of excellence,” Derek Missimo, Taste of Gold’s managing partner, said in a press release. “Her incredible achievements, inspirational leadership, and spirit align with our values at the Playmakers Group. We are incredibly honored to partner with her on this restaurant which will offer something truly special to our guests and the Houston airport community.”

The restaurant’s design and offerings will pay homage to Biles’ storied career, blending her passion for food with her commitment to excellence. Whether you’re a weary traveler or a Biles fan passing through Houston, you’ll be able to taste the flavors that resonate with her journey—from childhood favorite dishes to globally inspired cuisine.

Biles shared her excitement about curating a unique experience for those passing through the busy airport: “Our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”

Just as she redefined gymnastics, she’s aiming to bring a fresh, elevated twist to airport dining—a notoriously underwhelming experience for many.

For Biles, this restaurant is more than just a business venture—it’s a personal project. It reflects her love for food and her desire to share her journey with the world. Her move into the culinary industry echoes her determination to continue expanding her legacy, even outside the world of gymnastics.

“I always want to give my best in everything I do,” she’s said, and with Taste of Gold, she’s doing just that.