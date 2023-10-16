Nelly Gifts Ashanti Some Big Bling For Her Birthday (But Not What You’re Thinking)

Prince Williams/WireImage

Ashanti, also known as Ms. ‘Stays on vacation in a bikini’ just marked a new year and got to celebrate with her man Nelly. The rapper, 48, showed his lady some love on Instagram.

“One time for the birthday girl,” the “Hot in Herre” rapper captioned a video with the song playing being “Birthday Girl” featuring himself and Chris Lane.

The caption read, “Such a beautiful, incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti,” he added. “Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

The birthday message was accompanied by a reel of the couple during different moments over the years, including during past birthday celebrations when they were together the first time around.

Ashanti responded, “Awwwwww Thank u Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!” in the comment section of the post.

The birthday love didn’t end with a post though. Ashanti also got iced out by her man. In a separate video posted by The Shade Room, the rapper gifted her both an iced out necklace and bracelet. The singer was joyfully surprised by the gifts and took a moment to soak it all in before turning to Nelly and giving him a hug and kiss.

The beauty also posted a video of herself, friends, and Nelly on a bus singing their hearts out to Jodeci’s “Freek’n You” on her birthday.

Ashanti and Nelly first went public as a couple in 2003 and stopped dating some time in 2013. A decade later, they’ve done a soft relaunch and seem happier than ever. So much so, Ashanti rocked a purse with their picture on it to the 2023 MTV VMAs.

During an interview with “TODAY,” the “Rain on Me” singer explained the context behind the picture. “This is where we first exchanged numbers. I was like, ‘Oh, this would be cute. Everything is lining up in the universe. So I’m happy.”

Ashanti wore the purse shortly after Nelly confirmed they were dating again during an interview with Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

“Yeah, yeah, we cool again,” he responded when asked whether he and Ashanti were an item.

“I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that was like planned. I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. See maybe what they see. You know? ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our relationships and we know we wrong, but we gonna stand on it. We all a victim to that.”

Sometimes spinning the block is a good idea and we hope that’s the case for these two!