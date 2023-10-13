Home

A Look Back At 43 Of Ashanti’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

In honor of her 43rd birthday, take a look back at some of Ashanti's beauty looks: from golden waves to her perfectly swooped baby hairs.
By India Espy-Jones

Ashanti, the Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum queen of the 2000s, celebrates her 43rd birthday today. With 6 studio albums, the “Foolish” singer has been making her cultural mark since 2002. And obviously, her impact doesn’t end in the early 2000s. More recently, she re-recorded her eponymous hit album, Ashanti, last year. She also crowned herself CEO of her new record label Written Entertainment.

In addition to the music she’s given us over the years, her beauty looks have always been on time, too. This includes everything from candid celebrity sightings to awards shows. In 2002, for example, Ashanti was spotted at the ESSENCE awards. She rocked a black silk press, which went well with pink gloss and wispy lashes. In 2005, at the Coach Carter premier, she was found with bouncy, golden waves and peachy, glowy makeup. 

Fast forward to 2010, she turned heads with her cornrowed, mohawk look while walking a red carpet. And in 2015? She pulled it all back with a high pony and a smokey eye for the 57th annual Grammy Awards. Later, in 2022, she brought back the nostalgia factor while visiting SiriusXM. Sleek locks with bumped ends and perfectly swooped baby hairs did the trick. Speaking of baby hairs, she turned heads at this year’s VMA’s with swooped edges and an elegant updo. 

Below, we take a look back at some of Ashanti’s most iconic beauty looks in honor of her 43rd birthday.

