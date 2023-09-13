The 10 Best Beauty Looks From The 2023 VMAs

The VMAs are historically known for some of the most expressive beauty and fashion looks. Think: Lil Kim’s iconic purple mermaidcore moment in 1999. Meanwhile, the theme of this year’s award show– hosted by Nicki Minaj at Newark’s Prudential Center– seemed to be elegant and timeless beauty with a touch of playfulness.

For starters, Singer Chloe Bailey opted for wispy falsies, rosy cheeks and pulled back hair, showing off her glowing skin. Speaking of a swept back look, Megan Thee Stallion’s made her smokey eyeshadow and chiseled contour the main focus. On a similar note, comedian Vena E.’s updo felt classic and chic. An all black ‘fit and pop of blush tied it all together

Additionally, Ayra Starr, Ts Madison and Ashanti all brought the nostalgia factor. Starr’s thanks to her hair show-worthy half up ‘do and Madison with pigtails and hair bobbles. Then, there was Ashanti’s high bun, which was made complete with infinity-shaped baby hairs, green liner and champagne-dipped lids. Her pink, crystal-embellished nails were also quite moodboard worthy. To the same avail, the night’s emcee, Nick Minaj’s claws were a rose hue and gem-dipped as well– adding to the drama of her luxurious veiled moment. Both artists furthering the point that diamonds truly are, in fact, a girl’s best friend.

01 Chloe Bailey NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Chlöe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

02 Megan Thee Stallion NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

03 Vena E. Pretty Vee at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

04 Ayra Starr NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ayra Starr attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

05 Ts Madison NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ts Madison attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

06 Coco Jones US singer Coco Jones arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

07 Ashanti NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

08 Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

09 Doechii Doechii at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

10 Saweetie NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Saweetie attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

