A Reunited Ashanti And Nelly Step Out For Date Night At Star-Studded Black-Tie Ball In Atlanta

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It was the early ’00s all over again when we heard that artists Nelly and Ashanti were possibly back together after breaking up a decade ago. While neither of them have publicly confirmed their romance, it seems a recent appearance might.

The stars were spotted out together at Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “p” Thomas’ 3rd annual birthday ball in Atlanta and wore coordinating black outfits. Ashanti had on a heavily embellished gown while Nelly rocked a black suit with a patterned vest that complemented the “Foolish” singer’s outfit.

An Ashanti fan page on Instagram also posted a video of the two in the elevator with producer, songwriter and rapper Jermaine Dupri, who’s a friend.

Other guests at the event included NeNe Leakes, Jacob Lattimore, Teyana Taylor, Phaedra Parks, Miguel, Quavo and more.

The last time the two were spotted out in public was in Las Vegas where they were pictured holding hands as they headed to the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in April.

At the end of last year, during an interview, Ashanti said she and her former lover were in a positive place.

“What I will say is we’re in a better place. You know, ’cause before, it was like [mimics fighting]. But we’re cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it’s cool,” the 42-year-old said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Ashanti has had a pretty private love life since her relationship with Nelly ended in 2013. The two had a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship. Though she was previously linked to producer Irv Gotti, the singer said they were never in a relationship during an interview with Angie Martinez. She even opened up about feeling pressured into an extramarital affair by her former boss.

The rapper released a documentary The Murder Inc Story in 2022 where he made a whole host of claims about her, including accusing Ashanti of jumping ship when he got locked up.

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things,” she said. “And the crazy thing is, when we were in a good space, a positive space – pillow talk is a dangerous thing. There are so many things that I know. [But] I don’t have the desire to expose certain things. I operate at a different vibration than him. I don’t play in the mud.”

Sometimes spinning the block works out. If Nelly and Ashanti are officially an item again, we hope it does for them.