Ashanti Says Her And Nelly Are ‘In A Better Place’  Following Their Recent Performance 

Ashanti and Nelly had a 90s type of love fans swooned over, and apparently, they didn’t end on the best of terms. After a recent performance together where the two are seen getting cozy on stage at Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. The performance left fans wondering whether the two may be rekindling that old thing.

Ashanti appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday and discussed their relationship status. “What I will say is we’re in a better place. You know, cause before, it was like [mimics fighting]. But we’re cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it’s cool,” she says.

When the 42-year-old was asked how she felt about fans’ reaction to her performance, she was almost at a loss for words.

"My reaction was, wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that," she said.

Social media users were buzzing about their chemistry on stage, and some even said the two were dating again.

Cohen did the honors go asking whether they’d be getting back together, and Ashanti responded, “I mean, I don’t…” accompanied by hand gestures that suggest she doesn’t know the answer to that.

The bottom line is that it wasn’t a hard no.

The details of Nelly, 48, and Ashanti’s romance have never been clear to the public. The singer, heifer, has dropped bites of information about their past relationship in various interviews.

In 2014, Ashanti revealed that the Hot in Here rapper was her first true love during an interview with Sway in the Morning. The former couple reportedly started dating in 2003 and ended their romance in 2013 or 2014.

In a 2014 Hot 97 interview, the singer cleared up rumors about her and Nelly’s beef, making her stance consistent.

“It’s a very small industry. Are we gonna see each other? Yeah… I’m not bitter,” she said. “I feel like in a relationship; it’s like ping-pong. Sometimes you love them; sometimes, you hate them. That’s a real statement; everyone goes through that.”