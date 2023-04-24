Rekindled Romance? Ashanti And Nelly Hold Hands Together In Las Vegas

Grammy winners Nelly and Ashanti were spotted holding hands and looking cozy while arriving together at a sold-out Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, sparking dating rumors throughout the internet and amongst their fans.

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023

Video footage captured by Jungletography TV, highlighted the 48-year-old rapper as he sat beside the 42-year-old songstress and actress to enjoy the boxing match. The on-and-off couple wasn’t alone as they joined music industry titans Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Johntá Austin, and Daniel Daley. The entertainers also performed their song, “Body On Me,” at Tao Beach in Las Vegas.

#Ashanti & #Nelly performing “Body On Me” today @ Tao Beach in Vegas ☺️ pic.twitter.com/LdIxW7jFTh — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@virtualcelebnew) April 24, 2023

Fans of the two were excited to see the video circulate throughout social media over the weekend, alluding to the pair being on a date after 11 years apart.

singer #Ashanti & rapper #Nelly have been seen boo’d up since the fight they were seen holding hands ❤️🦢they recently performed together and she can be seen twerking that big ol thang on nelly and he was supperrrrr happy 😆 we love to see it 💍🍵😘 pic.twitter.com/EyhnVCwRfx — XOXOGOSSIPDOLL__ (@JahnteBrown) April 24, 2023

Ashanti and Nelly have been notoriously private about their romance in the past, as they are known for playing coy in the press over the years, whether they are together romantically or just friends. In 2005, Ashanti confirmed to PEOPLE that they went out but said they were not boyfriend and girlfriend; however, three years later, she teased an engagement. However, in 2014, the singer admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning.

Last December, the “Foolish” singer appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shortly after and revealed that she was shocked by the number of fans who responded to her performance with Nelly during the Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. “My reaction was, wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” she said. “What I will say is we’re in a better place.”

While we aren’t sure whether the performers may be together officially, we can always reminisce on joyful times between the two. View images of their sweet moments over the years.

01 Ashanti’s 25th Birthday Party in 2005 Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s 25th Birthday Surprise Party in New York City. Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s 25th Birthday Surprise Party – Inside at Glo in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

02 Ashanti and Nelly Boo’d Up in 2006 Ashanti and Nelly during Sean Diddy Combs first Fragrance launch for Unforgivable in New York City. Ashanti and Nelly during Sean Diddy Combs First Fragrance Launch for Unforgivable – After Party at Stereo in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

03 The Couple Gracing the Red Carpet in 2006 Nelly and Ashanti during “John Tucker Must Die” Los Angeles premiere. Nelly and Ashanti during “John Tucker Must Die” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

04 Partying Together in 2007 The couple attended the after party of the premiere of the movie “Resident Evil: Extinction” at the Planet Hollywood Resort. LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Rapper Nelly (L) and singer/actress Ashanti attend the after party of the premiere of the movie “Resident Evil: Extinction” at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 20, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The film opens nationwide in the United States on September 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

05 Making a BET Awards Appearance The pair in the press room at the 2008 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Rapper Nelly and Singer Ashanti in the press room at the 2008 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)