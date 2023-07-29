Angela Simmons Is The Leading Lady In Boyfriend Yo Gotti’s New Music Video

Celebrity couple Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are giving blogs more to talk about this summer. The rapper released a music video for his song “No Fake Love” on July 27 and the leading lady in his life is also the leading lady in the clip.

“Follow up & Fall Thru 🖤,” Simmons wrote in a caption under pictures of her posing with Gotti in a denim and white ensemble and a Yankees baseball cap.

The entrepreneur, influencer and TV personality also posted a clip of the music video in a follow-up post.

“WHATEVA 4 my MAN ❤️ #NoFakeLove OUT NOW @yogotti 💪🏽,” she captioned it.

Simmons, 35, wasn’t just the video girl, making a brief appearance, but she also got a shout-out in the song.

“In a Phantom with a hammer tucked / And now I’m with Angela,” the 42-year-old rapped from the back seat of a luxury whip. “I ain’t lost a crush since high school / I’m ‘Mr. Follow Up.’”

The rapper also made it known how happy he is to be with the girl of his dreams via Instagram.

“[Got] my ni–as wit me and da girl I always wanted,” he wrote. “Still ain’t did my net worth, but I gotta be up nine figures. I manifested this s–t.”

Gotti’s most viral hit was his 2016 song “Down in the DM,” in which he makes it clear that Simmons was his crush. All these years later, it seems he manifested his queen and they’re seemingly very much in love.

Gotti and Simmons made a grand but subtle announcement that they were dating January 1, 2023 on Instagram. She posted a series of pictures of herself and Gotti on her page, which had people talking at the time.

Since then, the couple have been on a number of baecations, going everywhere from Dubai to Greece. See the video for “No Fake Love” featuring the new “It” couple below.