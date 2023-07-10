Angela Simmons And Boyfriend Yo Gotti Baecation In Dubai

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

We love to see a couple going on back to back vacations and that’s exactly what lovebirds Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have been doing nowadays.

Simmons and Gotti’s latest baecation destination was the luxurious Dubai.

The rapper, 42, posted a series of Instagram stories with him and his love living it up on vacation. In one video, they’re seen riding around in a Rolls-Royce and in another cruising on a golf cart. Simmons, 35, is also pictured looking snatched in a two-piece bikini and patterned cover-up.

This isn’t their first time vacationing in Dubai. In November 2022, they were also spotted together in the city, sparking dating rumors that turned out to be true. Vacationing must be a love language for them because in June they traveled near Mykonos where they stayed in an exclusive 5-star resort.

Although it feels like the couple have been together for years, they went public with their relationship in January. Simmons has been glowing and said she’s “Happier than [she’s] ever been,” going on to call him “the best man in the world.”

Fans love this relationship because Gotti had been open about his desire to date Simmons in the past. In his hit song “Down in the DM,” which was released in 2016, he made his crush on the entrepreneur and reality TV personality clear.

Make no mistake, Simmons is just as smitten. In May, she gifted her love a Tesla and threw a surprise party for his 42nd birthday. The party took place in the Philippines and included close family and friends. She went out of her way to fly out both of their mothers, Gotti’s daughter and a few CMG artists on private jets. Some popular artists who made an appearance included GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Trina, and Lil Popper.

We’re here for this soft Black love and look forward to seeing where they baecation next!