SlickThickThang: Angela Simmons Reveals What's Behind Her Recent Weight Loss

Angela Simmons already looked fabulous, but the beauty recently showed off an even slimmer figure that she’s proud of.

In a side-by-side clip, she showcased a look from Miami Swim Week in 2022, where she walked the runway and showed off her gorgeous, natural figure, which went viral online. On the other side of that clip, Simmons showed off her current figure as she stepped out of a pool, muscles on display and a lot of confidence. How did she shed the pounds? IVY RX, a wellness brand specializing in medications for weight loss, hair loss, anti-aging and sexual wellness.

“From one year to the next 💪🏽 always pushing for the next fitness goal @ivyrxhealth 🙌🏾,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “I must admit between living in my favorite place the gym , saunas, lagree [sic], Pilates mixed with some @ivyrxhealth I LOVE the results I’m seeing 🥰☺️✅ #SlimThickThang 😚”

Simmons has always been proud of having a #builtnotbought body, including after that Miami Swim Week show. “For me, the journey’s been a long one. When I was maybe 10, I had confidence issues when it came to my body and how I looked. I used to really struggle with weight, and where I was at, and it started so young,” she said on Instagram Live in 2022.

It wasn’t until she was a young adult that things began to shift in the way she looked at herself.

“I was living in L.A. and I gained a sense of health and learning how to properly take care of myself. And that’s where I gained my confidence,” she said. Since then, she’s showcased her wellness journey with her followers, from her vegan diet to her intense workouts in the gym. As you can see, what she’s doing is working, and Simmons looks amazing at any size.

“I do not feel any pressure to look a certain way in Hollywood or to be a certain size. I’m gonna be who I am,” Simmons shared with Page Six Style in 2020. “I like to look a certain way …Everyone has body goals, but what’s most important for me is just turning that pressure into my own pressure.”

She added at the time, “I want people to know ‘perfect’ is not perfect. I looked at myself one day and I said, okay, maybe I have cellulite. Maybe I don’t have this perfect body. But I am perfectly healthy and I love myself, so there’s nothing wrong with embracing a roll.”