We Tried A Wellness Getaway For Runners — Inside adidas’ Dream Retreat

Cortney White

November, November, November…It’s been somewhat of a dumpster fire.

The month didn’t get off to the best start for the obvious reasons. The election came and went, but the sore feelings, the disappointment, and looks of skepticism in different directions, well, they remain for many, including myself.

Add to that a barrage of individual annoyances, from unexpected car trouble that came for my rainy day fund to personal trials, a touch of SAD, and complete and total burnout, and it became clear as day that I needed a break and I needed it as soon as possible. I found a great one in the most unexpected of places — Austin, Texas.

Cortney White

I’d agreed a while back to attend the Dream Retreat, put on by adidas, from November 15-17 in the Southern city. The draw, in addition to the opportunity to get some running in and time without my toddlers, was the promise to “reset, recharge, and focus on being the best version of yourself” at the Miraval Resort and Spa, known for its mindfulness and wellness programming. SOLD. And so, I packed light, as I was told to do by adidas, and at the end of an especially mentally exhausting week, I flew out of the NYC cold and into the warmth of Texas.

I’m not new to group runs or wellness getaways, but this was my first experience merging both worlds. So I enjoyed the upscale, mindful dining (I didn’t have one piece of bread the entire weekend), the chance to hit the trails), as well as moments to rest in comfy-cozy fashion. I did all this, decked head to toe in adidas running apparel and shoes throughout the weekend, including in the newest offering, the Supernova Rise 2.0.

adidas

We had the pleasure of getting to sit in a presentation about the newest shoe, which is all about offering premium lightweight support, which is crucial for veteran runners and novices alike. The second Supernova Rise is notably four percent lighter than its predecessor, the Dreamstrike+ super foam offers top-tier comfort, and the front of the shoes, where your toes sit, was constructed to be higher, adding to your comfort on the road (because squished toes in tight socks are a no). There is also a support rod system in the midsole and an ADIWEAR outsole, both features offering stability and durability from the midsole to the outsole.

Cortney White

I was able to wear the shoe on both of our group runs, as I chose to stick with the two-mile group after not running for some time. This shoe made all the difference for me as someone with plantar fasciitis, which has a habit of getting aggravated as soon as I decide I want to start running again. So a proper shoe is clutch (and rest, of course!). As we bounded through the nature that surrounded the gorgeous Miraval Resort property, jogging over gravel, dirt and more, I was motivated to keep going. Not only because the shoes are the real deal, but also because I was actually determined to focus in on being the best version of myself, as the trip was meant to help do. The best version of me wouldn’t stop at every hilly inconvenience, or ditch a jog to walk (though there is no shame in doing so!). Pre-marriage and babies, I could run for six miles with ease, and while I don’t have to go back there, it’s a reminder of what I’m capable of. So two miles I did with pride on both days.

But in addition to enjoying good runs, good food, and learning the proper way to recharge post-run with mobility training, there was the chance to find community with other women from all walks of life.

Cortney White

I met influencers, marathon runners, ladies who were just getting into running and even another Black mother trying to get back to feeling like herself. In full transparency, the month had left me going into the press trip not too excited about trying to mix and mingle with others. But I’m glad I did so. There is a true joy in having people you don’t know spark conversation and finding commonality in your experiences. (“You’re from the midwest? So am I! You have two sons? So do I! You’re in a mocktail mood? Me too!”) It’s the simple things.

The weekend was a short one, but there was just enough activity to make it feel full, without being overwhelming. Again, the rest part was a pillar of the event. I went to bed each night earlier than I’m ever able to at home, ate fresh fare and learned about healthy snack options, figured out ways to more effectively stretch before and after my workouts, and even tried different tech to assist in the recovery process. I received enough new swanky adidas gear that I’m set, until further notice, on activewear and athleisure fits. And since returning home, I’ve run consistently (even in the rain!), but I’ve also listened to my body to know when to rest, and love the way I feel right now. As I do my post-run stretches, rocking the Supernova Rise 2s, I feel accomplished, I feel happy thanks to the endorphins, and I do indeed feel recharged. So many things get in the way of prioritizing our needs as working mothers, and as women in general. It always feels good to get back in touch with the simple things that bring me joy. Because that joy allows me to beat the burnout and to ultimately be that best version of myself, not only for me but also for those who need me.

The adidas Supernova Rise 2 will be available in-store and online on December 3.